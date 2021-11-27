Zimbabwe to export Citrus to China

CHINA is set to sign an agreement that will facilitate the export of citrus produce from Zimbabwe.

Ensuring a balance of trade that will see the county exporting more than it is importing is among the major objectives of the second republic as Zimbabwe seeks to increase foreign direct investment.

A deal with China is on the cards and it is expected to pave way for an agreement between the two countries facilitating the export of Zimbabwe’s citrus and other agricultural produce .

China’s ambassador to Zimbabwe his Excellency, Guo Shaochun who was addressing the media at the Chinese embassy this Thursday spoke of the trade deals between the two countries.

“China had attached great importance with its trade with Zimbabwe and would like to increase the exports from Zimbabwe. We have Zimbabwe now exporting more products to China each year. We are working with colleagues to accelerate the signing of the agreement that will see Zimbabwe exporting citrus to China,” said the Ambassador.

The Chinese top diplomat also commended the Zimbabwean government for the successful implementation of National Development Strategy 1.

“The speed with which the projects under NDS1 are being launched is impressive. You are a resilient, proud and intelligent people. Just imagine the heights we could reach by helping each other in development by having illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe removed and by unraveling the biased political narratives and leveling the global playing field,” he said.

The media briefing also saw the Chinese ambassador highlighting the various areas of co-operation between the two governments which include the new parliament building which is nearing completion and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe international airport.

