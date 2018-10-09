Zimbabwe city food restaurants close citing lack of forex to buy supplies

A number of quick-service restaurants have closed shop indefinitely saying that they do not have the foreign currency required to buy their supplies.

The restaurants promised to resume service as soon as possible once they have managed to find workarounds for the situation. The value of bond notes and the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) electronic transfers have been in free fall ever since Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya directed banks to separate the accounts for Nostro foreign currency accounts (FCAs) and RTGS FCAs.

The situation was made worse by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube’s announcement that the government was imposing a 2 per cent tax on all money transfers.

In a presentation at Chatham House on Monday, Ncube admitted that bond notes are not equal to United States Dollarswhile Mangudya is insisting that the two are at par. Mangudya has refused to allow the market to determine the value of bond notes saying that it would be suicidal.

Here are some of the messages from the restaurants as well as from non-food businesses.

St Elmo’s Pizza wrote

To all our valued Customers. St Elmo’s will be closed from tomorrow until further notice. Unfortunately, we are unable to source stock unless we pay suppliers in US $ cash. We will take this time to do a deep clean and some running repairs, and will hopefully open ASAP. Thank you for your continued support during these difficult times.

Corky’s Pub and Grill:

Hi Everyone, Corky’s is taking this time of uncertainty to do a few renovations, so we are closed until further notice, we hope to be back soon, we will keep you posted.

KFC Joina City:

To all our valued customers. KFC will be closed from this afternoon until further notice. This is due to the fact that we are unable to source stock from our suppliers as they require USD. We are doing everything possible to resume trade asap. Thank you for your continued support during difficult times.

Teta Restaurant:

To all our valued customers:

Please note we will be closed from TOMORROW the 10th of October until further notice. We appreciate your loyalty, support and understanding in these difficult times.

Furniture business, Dusk Home Stores

Valued Customers. Please Kindly be Advised That We Will be closed from Tomorrow Oct10, Until Further Notice, as we are unable to restock for now. Thank You so much for understanding & sorry for any inconvenience caused. Dusk Home Team