Turning Christmas baking into a family tradition

There’s no denying that the kitchen is the heart of the festive season. Whether you’re observing a religious holiday or bonding with your family, this is the period of the year where you spend more time in the kitchen than usual.

The only thing sweeter than the baked goods that fill the table on Christmas is the traditions you partake in. Almost every family participates in some fun activities for the festive season when all the people they hold dear to their heart are in one room.

So, what happens if your family doesn’t have any festive traditions? No problem! It’s never too late to start. And there’s no need to scratch your head trying to figure out which traditions would work for your family. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Tag Team Bakeoff

Baking is a great way to get everyone in the family, young and old, to don an apron and get involved. Children can help by performing simple tasks such as measuring ingredients, mixing them and make the batter. Adults, on the other hand, can provide instructions and pass down Christmas recipes.

Treat Trading

So it looks like your loved ones are spending the festive season at your place again. And if previous years are anything to go by, they’re going to come bearing gifts. Spreading festive cheer has never been a one-sided affair, so you should also consider gifting your visitors. Everyone’s sweet tooth works overtime during the festive season, so

Make a Wish

The new year is on the horizon, and everyone is hoping to become a better version of themselves. Why not have the act of “making new year’s resolutions” exciting by blowing out some candles and making a wish of what you want to accomplish? You can do this by using whatever baked goods you plan to share and pack some candles along for you and your family to speak your desire into existence.

Let Your Tongue Do Some Travelling

Every corner of the world has several special treats that are enjoyed towards the end of the year. You and your family could explore a different type of festive cuisine every year. Have some German Lebkuchen this year, Danish Vaniljekranse next year and Hungarian Szaloncukor the following year. The possibilities are endless.

Food brings people together. Create a few festive traditions and watch your relatives flock to your house towards the end of every year. – IOL