Teen girl leaves home over beer ban

There was drama in Lupane’s Nono Village when a 15-year-old girl packed her belongings and left home after her uncle banned her from drinking beer.

Her uncle found her in the company of friends drinking beer at his homestead and spilled the beer, telling his niece that she should leave if she continued with her behaviour.

“This angered the teenager who confronted her uncle and went on to shower him with insults and then immediately left the homestead,” said a source.

She sought refuge at a friend’s house in a bid to show her uncle that she would not bow down to being refused beer.

Speaking to B-Metro, Sithembinkosi Kunene, who is the area’s councillor confirmed the incident.

“What the girl did was improper because at her age she shouldn’t be drinking and let alone sulking over beer.

“Alcohol is a very powerful, addictive drug that is damaging if taken in high doses.

“Many adults drink moderately and safely but for teenagers, alcohol can be very harmful and it’s illegal to take it at her age.

“I’ve dealt with so many cases of teenagers who abuse alcohol but it is quite difficult to convince most of them that drinking at such a young age carries great risk,” said Kunene.