Simbisa Brands opens new branch

FAST-FOOD service provider, Simbisa Brands, has opened a new branch in Redcliff as part of a business expansion drive.

Located at the recently constructed complex at Redcliff Turnoff along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, the new outlet houses Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn and Baker’s Inn.

Simbisa marketing manager, Fortunate Mushongande, who witnessed the official opening event at the weekend revealed that more than 40 jobs have been created for locals.

“As Simbisa Holdings, whenever we open a branch, we employ people from the nearby communities. We, therefore, employ about 45 workers at this newly opened branch,” she said.

Countrywide, the company employs more than 3 000 people. Mushongande said the Redcliff branch was part of its expansion programme, which seeks to see the company opening more branches across the country by year end.

“Today Simbisa Holdings operates more that 230 stores across the country. Simbisa Holdings is growing and is scheduled to open more stores before year end,” she said.

Before the new branch, Redcliff and Torwood residents had to drive to Kwekwe, about 20 kilometers away to get their favourite dishes. The Simbisa investment comes in as a boost to Redcliff Municipality, which is in the process of relocating its central business district to the highway.

Acting town clerk, Mr Nyararai Gomba, who commissioned the branch, said the Simbisa flagship was very significant in the town’s quest to attain city status by 2030.

“As you are aware of the geographical location of our city center, most people were not aware that our town exists. So, the establishment of this facility has made our town more visible,” he said.

“We have a number of investors who are inquiring about commercial space in Redcliff. We have a lot of land that we are planning to use to establish a new CBD along the highway.

“We are in the process of engaging physical planning team so that we establish a new business center.”

The complex, which houses the new Simbisa Holdings flagships, was constructed by a fuel company, Rockodox within a year.

The facility has breathed life into the town, which had seen economic activity taking a tumble since the closure of Ziscosteel almost a decade ago.