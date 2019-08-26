Recipe: Roasted chicken with potatoes, rocket and garlic yoghurt

Most sheet-pan chicken suppers are wintry things: long-roasted one-pan meals heavy on the starchy root vegetables.
They are satisfying and kitchen-warming, but not a recipe to reach for when the sun finally shines.
This one is different.
By roasting chicken parts and sliced potatoes together until they are both golden-edged and tender, you stay true to the dish’s hardy and simple roots.
But crispy browned leeks and a chili-tinged harissa marinade add the vibrant sweet and spicy notes your body craves in warmer weather.
And a saladlike topping of green herbs and arugula dressed with garlicky yogurt makes this dish fresh and bright enough to greet spring.
Roasted Chicken With Potatoes, Arugula and Garlic Yoghurt (Serves 4)
Time: 1 hour, plus marinating
Ingredients
680g chicken thighs and drumsticks
580g small potatoes, halved and cut into 1cm slices
2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, more as needed
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, more as needed
2 tablespoons harissa (or use another thick hot sauce, such as sriracha)
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
4 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, more as needed
2 leeks, white and light green parts only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced
1/2 teaspoon lemon zest (from 1/2 lemon)
1/3 cup plain yoghurt (do not use Greek yoghurt)
1 small garlic clove
58g baby rocket
Chopped fresh dill, as needed
Lemon juice, as needed
Method
Combine chicken and potatoes in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, whisk together harissa, cumin and3 tablespoons oil. Pour over chicken and potatoes and toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, or up to 8 hours in the refrigerator.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine leeks, lemon zest, a pinch of salt and the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil.
Heat oven to 220 degrees. Arrange chicken and potatoes on a large rimmed baking sheet in a single layer.
Roast 15 minutes. Toss potatoes lightly. Scatter leeks over pan.
Roast until chicken and potatoes are cooked through and everything is golden and slightly crisped, 25 to 30 minutes longer.
While chicken cooks, place yogurt in a small bowl. Grate garlic over yogurt and season to taste with salt and pepper.
To serve, spoon yogurt over chicken and vegetables in the pan.
Scatter rocket and dill over mixture. Drizzle with oil and lemon juice and serve.
The New York Times