Recipe: Roasted chicken with potatoes, rocket and garlic yoghurt

Most sheet-pan chicken suppers are wintry things: long-roasted one-pan meals heavy on the starchy root vegetables.

They are satisfying and kitchen-warming, but not a recipe to reach for when the sun finally shines.

This one is different.

By roasting chicken parts and sliced potatoes together until they are both golden-edged and tender, you stay true to the dish’s hardy and simple roots.

But crispy browned leeks and a chili-tinged harissa marinade add the vibrant sweet and spicy notes your body craves in warmer weather.

And a saladlike topping of green herbs and arugula dressed with garlicky yogurt makes this dish fresh and bright enough to greet spring.