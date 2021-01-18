Pub store fined ZWL200,000 for violating lockdown

A Guruve bottle store operator has been fined ZWL200,000 for violating lockdown regulations while police have warned bar operators to desist from such actions

30-year-old Callington Kadete of Guruve was lucky to escape an 18-month jail term when he appeared at Guruve magistrates court.

8 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and 10 months on condition he pays a fine of two hundred thousand Zimbabwe dollars before 31 March.

Kadete and 15 patrons were arrested by a police team on night patrol at the bottle store which was open at 9 pm.

Meanwhile, Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe appealed to the public to obey lockdown regulations.

“We appeal to citizens to respect the lockdown directives that were put in place by our government in order to stop the spread of covid 19. We appeal to anyone with information on those breaching these regulations to help ensure these culprits are brought to book,” said Inspector Mundembe.

The lockdown which was stepped up to Level 4 comes in the wake of an increase in Covid 19 cases.