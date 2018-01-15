Pizza Hut to open shop in Zimbabwe

Harare – American restaurant chain and international franchise Pizza Hut is set to open its doors in Zimbabwe for the first time on February 2 2018.

The US company will open an outlet in Harare in partnership with local Zimbabwean company Silicoade Capital.

Silicoade Capital owns the franchise for Pizza Hut and also Ster-Kinekor Zim.

Responding to Fin24, Pizza Hut Zimbabwe said it was motivated to open shop by the country’s potential for growth.

“Pizza Hut and its parent company Yum! Brands see Zimbabwe as a strategically integral market to its expansion across Africa.

“The Zimbabwean market has displayed large potential for growth despite economic challenges,” the company said.

Pizza Hut said the amount and size of its investment will depend on the success of its first outlet, which is being opened at Zimbabwe’s premier shopping mall Sam Levy’s Village.

“We will open as many as possible depending on the success of the first few Pizza Hut outlets,” it said.

In Zimbabwe, Pizza Hut will compete with other international brands such as Nando’s and Pizza Inn, run by Simbisa Brands. KFC also set up shop in Zimbabwe and is currently operating from six outlets with the last one having been opened last year in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city.