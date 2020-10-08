More outlets for Nandos in Zimbabwe

Nando’s will open another branch in Victoria Falls later this year, joining accelerated efforts of boosting domestic tourism.

Tourism, an industry that largely relies on travel — both internationally and nationally, has been hard hit by Covid-19 mitigatory measures that are anchored on avoiding travelling and crowds.

The growth of domestic tourism has been largely afflicted by the exorbitant prices which chases away local suitors. This week Nando’s celebrated their 25 years of existence in Zimbabwe, and for the month of October they will have 25 percent discount on some of their flagship meals.

Managing director of Simbisa Brands Warren Mears, confirmed the opening of the branch in Victoria Falls later this year.

“We will be opening another Casa in Victoria Falls later on this year, which is testimony to the enduring appeal of the Nando’s brand among Zimbabweans. As Simbisa, we are doing this because we know that our commitment to the Nando’s brand in Zimbabwe is long term. Nando’s is one of the jewels in Simbisa’s crown,” said Mr Mears.

Country managers for Nando’s Zimbabwe Steve Chamboko, said the discounted rates is a way of saying thank you to Zimbabwean customers who have supported their brand. — Herald Business.