KFC-Inspired Pelly’s Fried Chicken So Easy To Make

The reason why I came up with this recipe was my cravings for KFC chicken. I wanted to come up with a recipe that was closer to the flavours of KFC and easy to make for everyone. I hope this will be of great help. Please before frying, taste your seasoning especially your batter. You can even add a little cayenne pepper for a little kick. For those who drink, I recommend Pinot Noir 2017. Enjoy!
Ingredients
-500g chicken cut into small pieces
-1 tablespoon salt + 1 teaspoon
-1 tablespoon onion powder + 1 teaspoon
-2 teaspoons garlic powder + 1 teaspoon
-1 and a half tablespoon smoked paprika
-3 cups ice cold water
-2 eggs beaten
-3 cups all-purpose flour
-1 teaspoon baking powder
-Enough oil to deep fry
Method
-Clean your chicken and add a teaspoon each of salt, onion powder and garlic powder. All depends on how much chicken you have but under seasoned fried chicken doesn’t taste nice.
-In a big bowl add 2 cups all-purpose flour, beaten eggs, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon onion powder, paprika, water starting with 2 cups and baking powder.
-Mix everything together, the consistency must not be too thick or too thin. If it’s too thick add more water, and if it’s too thin add more flour.
– In another bowl add the remaining flour.
-Deep the chicken in the dry flour and into the flour batter and shake access batter before coating it again with dry flour.
-Slowly place into the hot oil being careful not to burn.
-Fry for at least 12 minutes depending on how big your pieces are. If the oil is too hot, please reduce the heat or pour a little cold oil. You don’t want it to be cooked quickly outside while inside it’s raw. Raw chicken is a NO.
-For drumsticks, I usually boil them in salty water for 5 minutes before flour bath for frying.