KFC-Inspired Pelly’s Fried Chicken So Easy To Make

The reason why I came up with this recipe was my cravings for KFC chicken. I wanted to come up with a recipe that was closer to the flavours of KFC and easy to make for everyone. I hope this will be of great help. Please before frying, taste your seasoning especially your batter. You can even add a little cayenne pepper for a little kick. For those who drink, I recommend Pinot Noir 2017. Enjoy!

Ingredients

-500g chicken cut into small pieces

-1 tablespoon salt + 1 teaspoon

-1 tablespoon onion powder + 1 teaspoon

-2 teaspoons garlic powder + 1 teaspoon

-1 and a half tablespoon smoked paprika

-3 cups ice cold water

-2 eggs beaten

-3 cups all-purpose flour

-1 teaspoon baking powder

-Enough oil to deep fry

Method

-Clean your chicken and add a teaspoon each of salt, onion powder and garlic powder. All depends on how much chicken you have but under seasoned fried chicken doesn’t taste nice.

-In a big bowl add 2 cups all-purpose flour, beaten eggs, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon onion powder, paprika, water starting with 2 cups and baking powder.

-Mix everything together, the consistency must not be too thick or too thin. If it’s too thick add more water, and if it’s too thin add more flour.

– In another bowl add the remaining flour.

-Deep the chicken in the dry flour and into the flour batter and shake access batter before coating it again with dry flour.

-Slowly place into the hot oil being careful not to burn.

-Fry for at least 12 minutes depending on how big your pieces are. If the oil is too hot, please reduce the heat or pour a little cold oil. You don’t want it to be cooked quickly outside while inside it’s raw. Raw chicken is a NO.

-For drumsticks, I usually boil them in salty water for 5 minutes before flour bath for frying.