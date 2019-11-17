According to The English Breakfast Society, this recipe sticks to the cultural norm and standard ingredients; bacon, pork sausage, black pudding, beans, eggs, tomatoes, and mushrooms. It contains approximately 850-1250 calories, between 45g-60g of fat, of which roughly 15g-20g are saturated.

Full English Breakfast. Picture: Supplied

Full English Breakfast (Breakfast for two)

Ingredients

6 strips of bacon

6 pieces of sliced bread

4 eggs

1 tomato

2 cups of mushrooms

4 pork sausages

200g of black pudding

1 can baked beans

Tea or coffee

Fresh orange juice

Method

The first thing to do is grill your bacon, that will take the longest and grilling it under 200 degrees, turning it occasionally will make sure it cooks evenly on both sides. Cut notches in the fat so it doesn’t curl up when it cooks, making it more difficult to crisp up the fat.

Next you need to start frying your bread. Fried bread is one of the English breakfasts dirty little pleasures because its so greasy, but fried bread is brilliant with a fried egg on top and makes your breakfast deliciously crunchy. Fry two slices and put them on a plate to stay warm near the grill.

Once your fried bread is done, now start frying your tomatoes and mushrooms. They only need to be lightly fried before being put on the hot plate with your fried bread to await breakfast assembly.

Now start cooking your sausages and black pudding, you can fry them in the same pan and they need to be fried evenly and well to make sure they are both cooked inside and out.

Before your sausages are done cooking, put the other two pieces of bread in the toaster or under the grill. When they are toasted, put them on the hotplate with the other waiting ingredients.

When you put your toast is a good time to start cooking your baked beans, they usually just need to be heated up and you can do that in 2 minutes in a microwave or in a small pan on the stove. We like to serve them in a little pot so that they do not spread.

When your sausages and black pudding are ready, assemble all of the ingredients on their final plates for serving. Plates should be large enough to hold all the ingredients of a full English breakfast comfortably without everything feeling cramped.

Serve breakfast with lots of fresh tea and coffee, together with a glass of fresh orange juice, it’s also nice to serve a glass of water with breakfast too.

Make sure there is a selection of jam, butter and marmalade for the toast on the table, as well as salt, pepper, tomato sauce and HP Brown sauce if you can get it.