Healthy, immune boosting food does not have to be bland

Why should you eat bland healthy food, when you can enjoy delicious immune boosting food? There are no two ways about it — we all wish healthy food tasted as good as junk food, and with the current global state it would be in your best interest to ensure that you adjust your diet.

In this article we’ll share with you a few immune boosting ingredients and a delicious recipe to prove to you that our healthy recipe taste just as good. The ingredients featured in this recipe contain the right nutrients to effectively strengthen your immune. Kale leaves are a source of Vitamin C and spinach leaves contain carotenoids. Garlic contains antioxidants that protect against cell damage and olive oil is rich in an antioxidant that reduces your risk of infections. Bacon has earned itself a reputation – however choosing a lean cut is always better because it is actually a great source of lean protein. The trick to including immune boosting food to your diet is to make it delicious, and sometimes you need a little bit of help from a secret ingredient – like our hero of this recipe, Eskort’s Lean Diced Bacon.

Kale and Spinach Tagliatelle Recipe Ingredients: 200g Eskort Lean Diced Bacon

2 Cups kale leaves

2 Cups spinach leaves

1 Cup basil

2 garlic cloves chopped

Zest and juice from 1 lemon

½ Cup olive oil

Basil for serving

400g tagliatelle pasta (cooked)

Salt and pepper to taste Method:

– Fry the bacon in a frying pan over a moderate heat until crispy. – Pour the bacon with its fat from the pan over the cooked pasta in a large bowl. – Place the rest of the ingredients into a food processor to make the pesto.