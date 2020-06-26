Fake KFC page tricks food-loving Zimbabweans

WITH people spending so much time on social media due to the ongoing lockdown, spammers and a series of fake accounts are emerging with Zimbabweans falling prey.

Yesterday, locals who were anticipating to lick their fingers courtesy of KFC were dealt a major blow after it emerged that the restaurant’s Instagram page that had promised them free vouchers, was in fact a fake one.

“First 10 000 people to follow our Zim account will get $500 to spend at KFC. To enter, follow, post a screenshot and tag us,” posted the fake kfc_zw account.

With meals at the fast food outlet now beyond the reach of many locals, it was expected that a lot would fall prey as people liked the page in thousands.

Sharing the bad news, KFC yesterday posted: “KFC would like to inform the general public of a fake KFC Instagram account in circulation, as well as spamming of emails. Please note that this is a fake account.”

Concurrently, another Instagram page of hotel group RTG, likely a fake one as well, surfaced with a similar stunt.

“First 20 000 people to follow our account will get a USD$100 ticket (night+breakfast) ticket to use at any RTG Hotel. Follow, post screenshot and tag us at www.rtgafrica.com.”

From this emergence of fake accounts which they will upload regularly, companies may want to consider setting up vibrant pages on social media as people have clearly shown interest in following their pages.