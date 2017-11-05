Chicken Inn to open in Chiredzi

Chiredzi – Fast food outlet Chicken Inn will open a new outlet for the first time in Chiredzi.

The outlet should be opened before Easter.

Operations Manager for Masvingo Justice Rusike told The Mirror that the process to open an outlet in Chiredzi was at an advanced stage and renovations on the building that will house the new branch began last week.

He said Chiredzi was a critical market for the company.

“Our target is to have the outlet operational by Easter this year. Chiredzi has a lot of our customers some of whom would travel as far as Masvingo to get their favourite food products,” said Rusike.

The outlet will be situated at a building in Mopane Drive next to OK Zimbabwe and many residents in Chiredzi warmly welcomed the development as a step that will raise food standards in the town.

Tauya Nhedzi, a Chiredzi resident said the coming of Chicken Inn which is a subsidiary of Innscor Africa is good for the town.