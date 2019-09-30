News Ticker

Chicken Inn explains why charging it is charging in foreign currency

September 30, 2019 Staff Reporter Food & Drink 0

Chicken Inn, a fast-food brand in Zimbabwe that is operated by Simbisa Brands group has reportedly announced that it will be accepting foreign currency as payment for its services.

A notice circulating on social media suggests that the food outlet has taken the move since it is classified under tourist facilities under the Tourism Act (Chapter 14:20). The notice read:

Notice to our valued customers

This is a registered tourist facility in terms of Section 2 of the Tourism Act (Chapter 14:20)

We therefore accept settlement in foreign currency from tourists and visitors.

Please enquire from the cashier/waiter for futher details

Source: Pindula



