Chicken Inn explains why charging it is charging in foreign currency

Chicken Inn, a fast-food brand in Zimbabwe that is operated by Simbisa Brands group has reportedly announced that it will be accepting foreign currency as payment for its services.

A notice circulating on social media suggests that the food outlet has taken the move since it is classified under tourist facilities under the Tourism Act (Chapter 14:20). The notice read:

Notice to our valued customers This is a registered tourist facility in terms of Section 2 of the Tourism Act (Chapter 14:20) We therefore accept settlement in foreign currency from tourists and visitors. Please enquire from the cashier/waiter for futher details ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> Source: Pindula