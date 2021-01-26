Bar owner arrested for violating lock-down rules

A Mvuma business woman has been arrested for allegedly illegally opening her bar against the Covid 19 induced lockdown rules and regulations.

Plaxedes Chivera (40) from Mvuma allegedly opened her bar, allowed her patrons inside and started selling them beer during the lockdown without exemption.

When she saw police officers on patrol, she allegedly opened the doors so that her patrons could escape.

Chivera first appeared in court before Mvuma magistrate Ms Constance Mutandwa on January 18 facing one count of unlawfully and intentionally opening an establishment during lockdown without exemption.

She again appeared before the same magistrate on January 22 wherein bail was denied even though the Prosecutor Mr Michael Kazomba was not opposed to bail.

Ms Mutandwa remanded Chivera in custody to February 23.

She advised her to apply for bail at the High Court.

Her lawyer Mr Esau Mandipa yesterday filed an appeal at the Bulawayo High Court.

Mr Kazomba told the court that Chivera is employed at Touchstone bottle store in Mvuma as a bar lady.

The court heard that on January 14 around 7pm, Chivera allegedly opened her bottle stor.

Chivera allegedly allowed people to sit inside the bottle store while selling beer to them.

She had locked her patrons inside the bottle store.

The court heard that Chivera saw police officers on patrol before allegedly unlocking the door and allowed her patrons to escape from the police.

The court heard that some of her patrons managed to escape from the police officers

The police officers managed to arrest two of the patrons namely Tinashe Bote and Portia Tafirei who were still in the bottle store.

Bote and Tafirei were charged with drinking beer at a public place and making unnecessary movements during the lockdown.

The police then arrested Chivera.