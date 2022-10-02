Zimbabwe to pay wheat farmers in U.S. dollars

The Zimbabwe government will pay wheat farmers in U.S. dollars, according to Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr. Anxious Masuka.

Dr. Masuka’s announcement comes two weeks after it emerged that the country projects to harvest 380,000 tonnes of wheat in the ongoing harvest season, which would be the first time ever the country’s production of the cereal exceeds demand.

“The wheat flour producer price is $620 per tonne for ordinary wheat, which gives the farmer a 15 percent return on investment and the flour producer price is $682 per tonne for premium grade wheat,” The Herald newspaper quotes Dr. Masuka.

The Zimbabwe government has been seeking ways of plugging the holes left by a disruption in food imports, partly caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Like other countries in Africa, Zimbabwe targets increased local production to ensure food sufficiency.

