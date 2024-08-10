Zim’s countrywide wheat condition is impressive

Spread the love

Wheat condition is generally good, with a bumper harvest expected for the third consecutive year.

The bulk of the early planted wheat is now at the flowering to dough stage.

Booking for combine harvesters and dryers is in progress.

A total of 121 000 hectares was planted under winter wheat this year and this is expected to produce over 600 000 tonnes of the cereal.

About 468 000 tonnes were harvested last year, the highest ever recorded since wheat production started in the country in 1966.

The country’s annual target is 360 000tonnes.

The Government has been targeting an increase in wheat production to meet the national requirement in line with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy, the Agriculture Recovery Plan, and the National Development Strategy 1 and in pursuit of the vision of becoming an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society by 2030.

Various measures have been implemented to ensure that the country meets its target, including the provision of adequate electricity and water.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...