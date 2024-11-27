Zimbabwe’s Wheat Harvest Nears 600,000-Tonne Target Amid Climate Challenges

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s wheat harvest for the 2024 season has reached 555,824 tonnes, bringing the nation closer to its ambitious target of 600,000 tonnes despite climate-induced challenges.

This year, farmers cultivated 121,900 hectares of wheat, with 46% of the harvest delivered to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots, 3% sold via the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX), and 51% distributed to private buyers such as National Foods, Victoria Foods, and Blue Ribbon.

Current wheat deliveries stand at 186,682 tonnes, slightly below the 199,459 tonnes recorded during the same period last year. However, the overall harvest reflects the country’s steady progress toward self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Addressing Climate Challenges

In response to climate change and an El Niño-induced drought, the government has implemented wheat-based food security measures. Acting Chief Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), Leonard Munamati, attributed minor delays in harvesting to early rains but expressed optimism about achieving the season’s yield target.

“Surveys are underway on the remaining harvest, but we are hopeful of producing positive results this season,” Munamati said.

Plans for Summer Wheat

To further bolster wheat production, the government is exploring summer wheat cropping, a departure from the traditional winter wheat farming cycle. Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, revealed plans to identify wheat varieties suitable for warmer conditions.

Speaking at the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) meeting in Harare, Professor Jiri said Zimbabwe still imports 30% of the wheat required for bread production to enhance the quality of locally produced flour.

“We are challenging our researchers to develop wheat varieties that thrive in warmer climates. While current varieties depend on winter chill, the goal is to produce summer wheat grown towards the end of the summer season,” he explained.

Collaborating with TAAT

The government has partnered with TAAT, a programme funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), to increase agricultural productivity and develop high-quality wheat varieties. The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s efforts to maintain self-sufficiency while improving the quality of local wheat for bread production.

“We still rely on imported high-quality wheat to blend with our locally produced wheat. The TAAT programme will help align our flour production with our climate while pushing yields higher,” Professor Jiri said.

A Leader in Wheat Production

Zimbabwe has emerged as a continental leader in wheat production, ranking second only to Ethiopia. The country’s success in achieving wheat self-sufficiency underscores the government’s commitment to agricultural innovation and food security.

As the harvest continues, Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector remains resilient, leveraging research, partnerships, and adaptive farming strategies to meet the nation’s growing demand for wheat.

