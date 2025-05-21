Zimbabwe Targets Major Winter Harvest as Grain Reserves Remain Stable

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is targeting a substantial winter harvest in 2025, with projections indicating the country could produce 600,000 tonnes of wheat, 39,000 tonnes of barley, and 236,000 tonnes of potatoes, according to the 2025 Winter Crops Plan released this week.

The plan outlines that wheat will be cultivated on 120,000 hectares, barley on 6,500 hectares, and potatoes on 8,700 hectares. As of now, 29,372 hectares of wheat have already been planted, with Mashonaland West Province accounting for the largest share of the planted area.

Government officials, during a Cabinet briefing held on 20 May, confirmed that national grain reserves are currently adequate. The state has committed to supporting the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) with the necessary financial resources to ensure farmers are paid promptly upon delivering their grain.

Efforts to boost the country’s storage infrastructure are also underway. Fourteen new grain silos are under construction, with the Kwekwe silo already completed. The expanded storage capacity is expected to enhance post-harvest management and reduce losses.

Meanwhile, cotton procurement for the 2025 season is scheduled to commence on 1 June. The government noted that pricing will be finalised following consultations with key stakeholders. In preparation, 211 permanent and 476 mobile buying points have been established across cotton-growing regions to streamline the process.

In the tobacco sector, 189 million kilograms of tobacco had been sold as of 16 May at an average price of US$3.38 per kilogram. This represents a 21% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2024, although the average price per kilogram has dropped slightly year-on-year.

The overall outlook for Zimbabwe’s agricultural season appears positive, with strong performance across major crops and government support helping to stabilise production and market access.

