Zimbabwe Poised For Grain Surplus Of 812,000 Tonnes, Minister Says

Zimbabwe is expected to record a grain surplus of about 812,000 tonnes, with cereal reserves projected at 3.01 million tonnes, a cabinet minister has announced.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, 24 June, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the country’s annual grain requirement stands at 2.2 million tonnes. He said:

The nation is projected to record a grain surplus of approximately 812 000 tonnes. This projection is based on an anticipated cereal reserve of 3.01 million tonnes, comprising an expected harvest of 2 928 206 tonnes and an existing reserve of 83 526 tonnes, against an annual grain requirement of 2,2 million tonnes.

Notably, the surplus will be even greater if projections are based on the SADC regional average cereal consumption rate of 8,5kg per person per month or on the national actual average consumption rate of 7,7kg per person per month.

Muswere said grain marketing will continue through multiple channels, including the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX), and direct sales to various agro-processors.

He also revealed that the 2025 cotton marketing season began on 9 June, with approximately 311,000 kilograms sold to seven contractors so far.

Regarding tobacco marketing, Muswere noted a significant milestone, with total sales surpassing the 300 million-kilogram target set under the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, reaching 309,120,966 kilograms. Added Muswere:

This represents a 45,65 percent increase in volume, compared to the 209 million kg sold in 2024, and sales are still ongoing. Although the average price has slightly decreased from US$3,45 /kg to US$3,36/kg, the total value of sales has surged to over US$1,04 billion, up from the US$721 million attained in 2024.

Regarding wheat production, Muswere said that over 122,142 hectares have been planted so far, surpassing the initial target of 120,000 hectares.

He added that the government is closely monitoring key factors to ensure the expected wheat production of 600,000 tonnes for the 2025 season is achieved.

Muswere also reported that barley planting currently stands at 6,115 hectares, which is 94.1% of the 6,500-hectare target.

Meanwhile, 4,512 hectares of potatoes have been planted, compared to the target of 8,750 hectares.