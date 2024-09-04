Zimbabwe Gains Access to Chinese Market for Avocado Exports Under New Trade Deal

Spread the love

BEIJING – Zimbabwean avocados can now be exported to China for the first time, following the signing of a landmark trade agreement at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing.

The protocol was one of 17 agreements finalized between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit’s opening.

With this deal, Zimbabwe becomes the fourth African nation, alongside Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, to meet China’s stringent requirements for avocado exports. The agreement marks a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, opening access to a Chinese market that imports 66,000 tonnes of avocados annually, valued at approximately US$151 million.

Linda Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of HDC, hailed the agreement as a major opportunity for Zimbabwean agriculture. “The signing of this protocol delivers a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to take advantage of the vast Chinese market. This will require strategic intent to meet the strict requirements of the Chinese market. Horticulture producers are ready to discuss investment requirements,” she said.

Zimbabwe, which is Africa’s fifth-largest avocado producer, expects to produce a record 6,000 tonnes of the fruit this year. The country is also pursuing similar trade protocols for other high-value crops such as blueberries, pecans, and macadamia nuts to expand its agricultural exports to China.

The newly signed “Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocado to China” impose strict regulations to control diseases and pests, which can be costly for farmers to implement. However, compliance with these regulations is crucial for tapping into the lucrative Chinese market.

Last year, Zimbabwe successfully debuted orange exports to China after signing a citrus protocol. The initial shipments were used to evaluate the most efficient export routes to the Asian market. China is increasingly looking to diversify its sources of agricultural imports, reducing its reliance on traditional suppliers from the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

Source: NewZwire

