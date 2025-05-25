Zimbabwe eyes US$2 billion horticultural exports

Spread the love

THE Horticulture Development Council (HDC) has projected export revenue to reach US$2 billion annually over the next few years, amid expected strong growth in production and demand from new markets.

Zimbabwe’s horticultural exports currently average US$80 million per annum.

Although no timeframe has been given for the US$2 billion target, several initiatives are being pursued to ramp up production across the country.

According to HDC, the US$2 billion projection can be achieved through collaboration and input from key stakeholders, including the Citrus Growers Association, Avocado Growers Association and Berry Growers Association.

The horticultural representative organisations are expected to play a vital role in empowering new exporters to reach their full potential.

As part of the plan, HDC is crafting modalities to double citrus production from the current 4 000 hectares to 8 000 hectares, an investment expected to an additional US$84 million per year in export revenue.

Blueberry production acreage is forecast to increase to 1 500 hectares from 600 hectares with a projected export yield of US$112 million a year.

The area under macadamia is projected to grow to 13 000 hectares from 10 000 hectares, while tea production is forecast to increase to 6 300 hectares from the current 5 300 hectares.

HDC has also targeted to boost production across various crops, which include expanding the area under apple production from 500 hectares to 1 500 hectares, avocados from 2 800 hectares to 5 500 hectares and bananas from 8 000 hectares to 14 000 hectares.

In addition, HDC sees coffee acreage rising from 680 hectares to 1 500 hectares, summer flower hectarage is expected to grow to 600 hectares from 100 hectares.

These expansion plans demonstrate the council’s commitment to growing Zimbabwe’s horticultural sector and increasing the country’s agricultural output, despite the need for huge capital outlay.

Zimbabwe’s horticulture is broadly categorised into three main groups that consist of annual crops, which mature within 6-12 months, like peas, chillies, peppers, garlic, tomatoes, cucurbits, potatoes and brassicas.

The other category comprises perennial crops, which take 3-5 years to mature.

This group includes crops like blueberries, passion fruit, kiwi fruit and various types of flowers.

Another category of crops consists of plantation crops, which take up to seven years or more to mature. This group includes citrus, avocado, macadamia, pecan and coffee plantations, which demand meticulous planning and management due to their long-term investment nature.

Speaking at a recent Singapore market dissemination workshop organised by ZimTrade, HDC operations manager Mr Mandla Mataure said the target was to reach a major milestone in the horticulture industry in the next few years.

He said the objective underscored HDC’s dedication to expanding the sector, seizing new opportunities, and enhancing Zimbabwe’s presence in the global market.

“Compared to our regional peers, Zimbabwe is a lot more advanced when it comes to being able to produce horticulture products.

“Our efforts have resulted in significant growth, export volumes of high-value crops like blueberries, avocados and citrus continue to rise, creating jobs, attracting foreign currency and contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

“We are targeting a significant milestone in the horticulture industry, with a projected annual export value of US$2 billion.

“This goal reflects our commitment to growing and developing the sector, capitalising on emerging opportunities and increasing Zimbabwe’s global market share.

“HDC collaborates with key associations representing various crops and producers, ensuring that the majority of horticultural growers in Zimbabwe are represented.

“Through the outgrower schemes and smallholder development programmes, we are committed to revitalising Zimbabwe’s horticultural industry, delivering economic and social progress and ensuring a bright future for horticulture in Zimbabwe,” said Mr Mataure.

Addressing delegates at the just-ended inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum, HDC chief executive officer Mrs Linda Nielsen said the horticulture sector held vast potential that can be unlocked through strategic collaboration with the government and access to long-term financing.

“We have been building, we have very experienced farmers and hubs that work on bringing new players into the industry.

“As such we have the potential to be a US$2 billion industry, and working with the EU is an opportunity, and through that, we can provide 600 000 jobs.

“That is the impact, and I am happy to say that Zida and ZimTrade are on the playing field with us to reach that goal,” said Mrs Nielsen.

CICADA chief executive officer Mr Nick De Swardt said Zimbabwe had huge untapped potential in horticulture, offering a vast opportunity for expansion and advancement in the sector.

“Zimbabwe is endowed with vast and untapped potential in the horticulture sector, presenting a tremendous opportunity for growth and development.

“The country’s favourable climate, rich soil and abundant water resources create an ideal environment for cultivating a wide range of horticultural crops.

“By leveraging these natural advantages, investing in modern farming techniques, and implementing effective industry strategies, Zimbabwe can unlock its full potential and become a major player in the global horticulture market,” said Mr Swardt.

Efforts to boost Zimbabwe’s horticultural exports come in the wake of growing global demand for local horticulture products, presenting Zimbabwe with an opportunity to position itself as a key player in the international market.

The increasing demand for fresh produce and other horticultural products presents a lucrative opportunity for Zimbabwe to expand its export base and earn valuable foreign currency. Under its National Export Strategy, Zimbabwe targets to grow exports by 10 percent per annum. – Herald

