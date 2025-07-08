Zimbabwe Emerges as Africa’s Leading Blueberry Producer as Global Demand Surges

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe has emerged as Africa’s top producer of blueberries, cementing its position as a key player in the global fruit export market.

The announcement comes as the world marks World Blueberry Day today, with the spotlight shining on Zimbabwe’s rapid rise in this lucrative horticultural sector.

Industry experts say Zimbabwe’s success is driven by its favourable climate and strategic harvesting window. Unlike other producers on the continent, Zimbabwean blueberries mature earlier in the season, allowing exporters to beat global competition to premium markets in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

“This early-market advantage is critical,” said Tapiwa Musungwa, a horticultural economist in Harare. “Buyers in the UK and EU pay a premium for early-season fruit, and Zimbabwe’s ability to supply high-quality berries ahead of traditional suppliers gives it an edge.”

The country’s blueberry production has soared over the past five years, with exports increasing by more than 150% between 2020 and 2024, according to data from ZimTrade. Major commercial farms across Mashonaland West, Manicaland, and the Mazowe Valley have invested heavily in irrigation systems, high-density plantations, and export-compliant packaging facilities.

What began as a niche crop has now become a multimillion-dollar export industry, contributing significantly to agricultural earnings and foreign currency generation. The blueberries are mainly grown for export, with local consumption still limited but slowly growing among health-conscious urban consumers.

China Eyes Zimbabwean Blueberries

In a major development, China has expressed interest in importing Zimbabwean blueberries, citing their quality, flavour, and organic cultivation methods. Trade negotiations are currently underway to establish phytosanitary agreements that would open Chinese markets to Zimbabwean exports.

“The Chinese market is massive and quality-driven,” said an official from the Ministry of Agriculture. “They are looking for traceable, high-grade fruit—and Zimbabwe ticks all those boxes. This could be a game-changer for our farmers.”

If successful, access to China would diversify Zimbabwe’s export portfolio and reduce its dependence on traditional European markets, offering growers more stability in the face of geopolitical and economic fluctuations.

Economic and Employment Impact

The blueberry boom has also created thousands of jobs, particularly for women and youth in rural areas. Harvesting, sorting, and packaging are labour-intensive processes, and large farms have become major local employers during peak seasons.

However, challenges remain. Limited cold chain infrastructure, high logistics costs, and inadequate road networks in some production zones continue to hamper efficiency. Industry players are urging the government to invest in transport and export infrastructure to support sustained growth in the sector.

Government and Private Sector Collaboration

The growth of the blueberry industry has been largely private-sector driven, but government agencies such as ZimTrade and the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) have played a key role in facilitating export permits, training programmes, and trade missions.

“There’s a clear case here for public-private partnership,” said Violet Moyo, a horticulture consultant. “With the right policies, we can build a globally competitive blueberry industry that supports rural livelihoods and boosts national exports.”

As the world celebrates blueberries today, Zimbabwe can take pride in having turned a once-ignored crop into a thriving export success story—positioning the country not just as a regional leader, but as a serious global contender in high-value agriculture.