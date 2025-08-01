Zimbabwe Embarks on Strategic Drive for Sustainable Soil Management

HARARE,– Zimbabwe has taken a significant step towards enhancing its agricultural resilience and promoting sustainable soil management through the launch of the “Capacity Development on Sustainable Soil Management in the Global South” project.

This milestone initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and supported by the People’s Republic of China under the South-South Cooperation framework, aims to improve soil health while strengthening local capacity for long-term agricultural productivity.

The launch was followed by a two-day inception meeting in Harare, where stakeholders outlined a strategic direction and technical framework to guide the project’s implementation. The gathering brought together national and international experts, government departments, academic institutions, and development partners who shared technical insights and forged a collective vision for sustainable soil practices.

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe, Patrice Talla, said the meeting created an essential platform for aligning institutional efforts and technical priorities. He described the process as a coordinated and strategic beginning that sets the tone for delivering lasting solutions to soil degradation challenges in Zimbabwe.

Participants engaged in detailed discussions on the current state of red soils in the country, soil laboratory infrastructure, and data management systems. Comparative lessons from China’s soil management experience offered valuable insights into how Zimbabwe can adopt and adapt similar innovations. These exchanges laid the groundwork for a shared understanding of the scientific context and informed the development of an inclusive and actionable roadmap.

The project’s implementation strategy integrates scientific research, field trials, farmer engagement, and training programmes to build capacity from the ground up. National ownership and contextual relevance were highlighted as key elements of the planning process, with stakeholders working collectively to ensure the strategy aligns with Zimbabwe’s agricultural priorities.

Dr Emmanuel Chikwari, Head of the Chemistry and Soil Research Institute, emphasised the importance of collaboration in ensuring that the implementation framework is both practical and responsive to national needs. His remarks echoed the broader consensus that this initiative is not merely technical, but a participatory process rooted in shared accountability and learning.

From a policy and knowledge-exchange perspective, the project has also opened new opportunities for dialogue among local institutions and international partners. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST), one of the implementing partners, pledged to support the project through applied research and capacity-building efforts. Esther Masvaya from MUAST expressed confidence that this initiative will bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and on-the-ground practices, ultimately improving outcomes for farmers and rural communities.

Sibongile Mangena-Chikore, Chief Agronomist at AGRITEX, praised the inception meeting for setting a strong, inclusive foundation that promotes a culture of learning and shared responsibility. She said the collaborative approach ensures that the benefits of the project are widely felt and grounded in real-world experience.

According to Obert Maminimini, FAO Project Coordinator, the project also represents a timely intervention in the face of climate change. He noted that red soils, which have often been overlooked, now have the opportunity to be managed more sustainably through improved scientific and practical approaches.

As implementation begins, the project is expected to reinforce Zimbabwe’s position as a regional leader in sustainable soil management. Through continued technical cooperation, knowledge exchange, and field-based action, the initiative will not only address national agricultural challenges but also contribute valuable insights to other countries across the Global South.

