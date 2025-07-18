Zimbabwe coffee exports jump 14percent

Spread the love

COFFEE exports surged by 14 percent to US$902 311 in 2024, data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows, as the country recovered from the effects of the El Nino-induced drought in the 2023/24 season.

In volume terms, coffee output increased by 20 percent to 195 518kg during the review period.

The average price dropped by five percent to US$4,61 per kg.

Zimbabwe’s coffee is exported as decaffeinated, coffee husks and skins, roasted coffee, extracts, essences, concentrates and preparations of coffee as well as roasted coffee substitutes.

Local contractor, TechnoServe’s coffee programme manager, Dr Midway Bhunu, said although El Nino affected production last year, they had not yet quantified its impact, though production is expected to increase this year.

“Drought and dry spells affect coffee flowering. This year, there will be an increase in smallholder volumes due to better rainfall and improved adoption of regenerative practices.

“More farmers who established their plantations in 2022 are harvesting for the first time, which will increase output volumes,” Dr Bhunu said. Dr Bhunu was upbeat that smallholder farmers would produce about 100 000kg at an average price of US$6,50 per kilogramme from less than 70 000kg last year.

He urged the Government to allow farmers to retain 100 percent of the foreign currency earnings from the current 70 percent, as a way of incentivising production.

“Government can also introduce coffee input subsidies, irrigation infrastructure support, and fund research and production of coffee seedlings,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Horticultural Development Council (HDC) in partnership with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) has developed draft standards for tea and coffee, with plans to extend this to the crops’ value chains.

“Zimbabwe produces a mild Arabica coffee, with balanced acidity, body and consistent quality.

“The country’s coffee is highly regarded and realises premium prices as a specialty coffee,” said the HDC in its April 2025 horticulture update.

The HDC revealed that coffee was mostly grown in the eastern highlands, though there was potential in other parts of the country.

“Current production is around 350 000kg of good quality (AA) commanding firm prices of around US$6 per kilogramme.

“The number of growers stands at 1 500, though only around 800 are active and productive on about 600 hectares of land. New fields are contributing around 75 hectares,” the HDC said.

The total value of local coffee production is around US$2 million.

At its peak, the country used to contribute about 0,2 percent of the world’s coffee.

Coffee Growers Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Michael Jenrich, said coffee was a long-term crop, which required capital outlays in the first four years before harvesting.

“Coffee is a complex and labour-intensive high-value and high-margin crop, which is mostly produced by smallholder farmers.

“It suits well with the HDC’s ‘Hub and Spoke’ model where smallholder farmers can be aggregated and/or paired with larger producers (hub or nucleus farms) for tradeable quantities and quality,” he said.

He said the coffee industry created significant direct and indirect employment opportunities and had attractive revenues when produced intensively.

Zimbabwe’s unique selling proposition (USP) is its top-quality coffee balanced with rich flavour, moderate/balanced acidity and good after-taste. The USP is a marketing statement that differentiates a product or brand from its competitors. – Herald

