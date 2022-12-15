Zimbabwe brace for heavy rains

HEAVY rains accompanied by winds and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the country this weekend, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has said.

In a statement on Thursday, MSD said:

“A cloud band is drifting into the country from Botswana through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provinces from Saturday 17 December 2022, and should slowly move eastward across much of the country.

“This coupled with additional moisture from the south-east coast of Southern Africa on Sunday 18 December, should result in heavy rains in areas along the main watershed, spreading eastward.

“This is normal for this time of the year, especially in a season which is expected to have normal to above normal rains.”

MSD urged members of the public to take precautionary measures during this period.

“Stay indoors during thunderstorms unless it is an emergency.

“Rain may affect outdoor activities, so you should plan with weather in mind and if travel is necessary, please take caution on the roads as visibility may be reduced and there may be hidden flood dangers.”

