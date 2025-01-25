Zim raw milk production hits record high

Spread the love

Zimbabwe’s raw milk production surged 14,9 percent in 2024, reaching a record high of 114,7 million litres and surpassing the previous peak of 100 million litres achieved nearly a decade ago, official statistics show.

The surge in production was driven by significant investments from both the private sector and the Government as well as improved dairy farming practices, the Government’s Dairy Services Department said.

The growth surpasses the national target of 113 million litres for 2024, highlighting the success of interventions to revive the industry.

In 2005, Zimbabwe achieved its highest ever milk production, reaching 100 million litres, five years after the country embarked on its land reform programme in 2000.

However, this peak was followed by successive years of decline during a transition period that saw some black farmers assuming control of dairy farming, a sector previously dominated by white commercial farmers and considered technically challenging.

Moreover, droughts and a lack of funding also severely impacted raw milk production, forcing many milk processing companies to import milk powder, which they then processed into liquid milk.

The record output achieved last year brings Zimbabwe closer to self-sufficiency in raw milk production, as the country’s annual demand is estimated at 120 million litres.

Intake by processors grew from 91,76 million litres in 2023 to 105,7 million litres in 2024, marking a 15,2 percent increase.

Retail sales by producers also rose by 11,6 percent, from 8,06 million litres in 2023 to 8,99 million litres in 2024.

Monthly data reveals significant growth across most months. For example, January recorded a 17 percent increase in total production compared to the previous year, while February saw a substantial surge of 26,6 percent.

August was the peak production month, with 10,16 million litres produced, up from 8,87 million litres in 2023.

Agronomist Ms Pamela Macheka said key initiatives to boost Zimbabwe’s dairy sector included importation of high-quality heifers, improving livestock feed, and providing training to farmers on modern dairy farming practices.

Such efforts have significantly increased milk production, especially among smallholder farmers who are vital to the industry.

Dairy experts say the private sector has been instrumental in driving Zimbabwe’s dairy growth through investments in processing plants, cold storage, and distribution systems.

“These investments have ensured better milk handling and reduced post-harvest losses. Additionally, partnerships between Government agencies and private stakeholders have facilitated access to affordable feed and veterinary services, addressing some of the critical challenges faced by dairy farmers,” said milk industry expert Dr Shaun Zumbe.

“Despite the impressive growth of 14,9 percent in 2024, the dairy sector still faces challenges. Persistent power and water shortages continue to disrupt milk production and processing.”

However, the opportunities are immense.

With growing domestic and regional demand for milk and dairy products, Zimbabwe is well-positioned to become a significant player in the Southern African dairy market. Continued investment in infrastructure, farmer training, and research is crucial to sustain this momentum.

The country aims to achieve a raw milk output of 150 million litres, surpassing self-sufficiency and establishing Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the regional dairy market.

The dairy sector has benefited from Government initiatives such as the Command Livestock Programme, the Presidential Silage Programme (PSP), and the Livestock Recovery and Growth Plan (LRGP).

Nevertheless, challenges remain, including erratic power supply, high feed costs, limited access to finance, and the threat of smuggled dairy products to the domestic market.

Source: Herald

