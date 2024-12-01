Zim Govt to Approve Land Transfers Under New Tenure System

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean Government is crafting a new land tenure system aimed at strengthening the bankability and ownership rights of agricultural land while ensuring that the resource remains under local control. The reforms will require Government approval for the sale or transfer of agricultural land and impose restrictions on foreign ownership.

According to the State Media, The Sunday Mail, the proposed framework seeks to create a hybrid tenure system that combines elements of freehold and other landholding arrangements. It will allow holders of 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits to convert these into bankable, registrable, and transferable tenure documents.

The move is expected to attract investment in agriculture while maintaining strict controls over land ownership and transfer.

New Approval Requirements

Under the new system, individuals or institutions seeking to sell or transfer agricultural land must obtain Government approval. Similarly, financial institutions foreclosing on land used as collateral will require authorisation before transferring ownership.

The amendments will also prohibit the transfer of agricultural land to non-Zimbabweans, a measure aimed at safeguarding the country’s land reform programme.

Implementation Framework

A technical team, the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, has been established to oversee the process. The committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development; the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works; and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The recommendations from this team will be reviewed by a Cabinet oversight committee led by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that legislative amendments to facilitate the changes were minimal and already underway.

“A working party comprising our ministerial officials for lands, agriculture, and local government has begun the groundwork,” said Minister Ziyambi.

Safeguarding the Land Reform Programme

Minister Ziyambi emphasised that the reforms aim to ensure agricultural land remains accessible only to qualifying individuals.

“The amendments will ring-fence the Land Reform Programme and prevent its reversal,” he said.

The system will also regulate land transfers through company ownership structures, which have previously allowed circumvention of transfer restrictions.

“Our Constitution and current laws already provide for leaseholds and title deeds,” Minister Ziyambi added. “We just need to tighten provisions to ensure land transfers are authorised by the Ministry of Lands and restricted to specific individuals.”

Restrictions on Foreign Ownership

Foreigners will be prohibited from acquiring agricultural land through sales or transfers.

“Allowing foreigners to purchase agricultural land undermines our control over the sector,” Minister Ziyambi said. “We must ensure land remains in the hands of indigenous Zimbabweans.”

Stakeholder Consultations

The Government plans to engage key stakeholders, including farmers, traditional leaders, financial institutions, and legal experts, to develop the policy framework.

The reforms will culminate in new legislation defining land ownership criteria, transferability, and restrictions on foreign ownership, which will be submitted to Parliament for enactment.

The initiative underscores the Government’s commitment to consolidating the Land Reform Programme while making agricultural land a more viable asset for economic development.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...