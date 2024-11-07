Winter wheat harvest tops 500 000 tonnes

Spread the love

ZIMBABWE has harvested a record 518 502 tonnes of wheat from 106 238 hectares, as of November 1, 2024, while the winter wheat harvesting process continues.

This year, a total of 119 594ha were put under winter wheat compared to 91 000ha in 2023.

Recent statistics from the Agricultural Marketing Authority indicate that the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) estates, irrigation schemes and joint venture initiatives accounted for 51 percent of all the planted crop.

AFC Holdings came second with an area 16 362ha contributed by 199 farmers while the Presidential Input Programme came third after cultivating wheat on 10 541ha with the highest number of growers at 7 999.

Other financial institutions, millers, self-financed farmers and contractors accounted for the remaining 32 286ha (27 percent) from 1 597 farmers.

This year, the Government is targeting 550 000 tonnes of wheat, an 18 percent increase from the 465 546 tonnes achieved in 2023.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the remarkable performance of the winter wheat programme attests to the foresight, planning and organizational dexterity of the Government under President Mnangagwa.

“Regarding the winter wheat production, a record wheat crop has been harvested to date. As at November 1, 2024, about 106 238ha had been harvested, giving a total of 518 502 tonnes of wheat, surpassing the 465 546 tonnes achieved in 2023.

“To date, 75 tonnes of wheat has been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board,” he said.

Harvesting of this year’s winter wheat crop is proceeding with over 291 combine harvesters configured across the country.

Zimbabwe, which requires 360 000 tonnes of wheat annually, in 2022 produced 375 000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, the country produced 744 271 tonnes of grain in the last summer cropping season and this season Zimbabwe targets to increase grain output to 3,3 million tonnes.

The projected bumper harvest is on account of the normal to above-normal rainfall that has been predicted in the 2024/25 agriculture season.

This year, Zimbabwe and other southern African countries have experienced the El Nino-induced drought that locally due to the bad 2023/24 agriculture season, has seen most of the crops and pastures declared a write-off with water sources depleting.

“The 2024/25 Summer Season Plan aims to increase production of cereals to 3,3 tonnes against the 744 271 tonnes obtained during the 2023/24 summer season.

“The overall production volumes of major crops are expected to increase by 347 percent from 915 000 tonnes to over four million tonnes. The production target for cereals is 3,3 million tonnes while that for pulses is 819 500 tonnes.

“Under the Presidential Input Schemes, 91 percent of the targeted 9,5 million plots have been prepared by 86 percent of the targeted 3,5 million households.

“All beneficiaries will receive 50 percent of their inputs by November 24,” said Dr Muswere.

Source: Herald

