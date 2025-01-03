Wet spell to continue till mid-January

Spread the love

THE current wet spell in Zimbabwe is expected to persist until the middle of this month, the Meteorological Services Department has said.

Recent thunderstorms have brought significant rainfall across the country, with notable amounts recorded in Rusape with 53mm, Hwange 46mm, Goetz Observatory in Bulawayo 30mm, Kadoma 27mm, and Matobo 22mm.

Looking ahead, tomorrow morning is forecast to be partly cloudy and mild, with potential morning rain in the Midlands and northern regions.

In the afternoon, widespread thunderstorms are expected nationwide, particularly with heavier rainfall anticipated in areas north of Mashonaland West.

Amid these promising weather patterns, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) chief director Mr Leonard Munamati highlighted the urgency for farmers to finalise planting due to the increasing likelihood of a short growing season.

“Areas have received rainfall during the festive season, and we are quite excited because most areas received heavy rainfall.

“Farmers who have planted are now expecting germination and looking forward to improved rains.

“Most crops are currently in the vegetative stage, allowing for fertiliser application. We encourage split applications to enhance crop conditions. Time is running out, and we want our farmers to plant on time,” he said.

The recent rainfall offers a glimmer of hope for Zimbabwean farmers who have been battling the effects of a prolonged dry spell. As they adapt to the changing weather, the emphasis remains on timely planting and effective pest management to maximise crop yields.

Agritex deputy director Ms Rutendo Nhongonhema urged farmers to adopt good agronomic practices to speed up germination and growth.

“We should come early with our top dressing and subsequent top dressing should be frequent with little amount of top dressing being applied so that we give our crop a comparative advantage and it grows fast to cater for the heat units,” she said.

Ms Nhongonhema stressed the importance of scouting for pests, especially the fall armyworm, which peaks from December to January, recommending checks at least twice a week.

Furthermore, farmers are encouraged to keep their fields weed-free, especially during the crucial six weeks of crop establishment, as improper weed management can lead to significant yield losses.

“Up to 50 percent losses can be incurred if weeds are not managed properly. Farmers are encouraged to implement an integrated weed management plan.

“This includes chemical, physical, and biological control. During incessant rains, it may be difficult to use chemical control, so we advise methods like slashing, hand-pulling, or using hoes,” Ms Nhongonhema said.

Source: Herald

