War Vets Rejects Govt Land Reforms Allowing Beneficiaries to Sell farms

BULAWAYO – The Chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Andreas Ethan Mathibela has strongly criticised the government’s recent decision to allow land beneficiaries to sell or transfer their farms.

He described the move as a failure to respect the views of Zimbabweans, arguing that such a significant policy shift required broader consultation before implementation.

Mathibela highlighted his concerns over the lack of public engagement, suggesting that the decision was made without adequate input from those most affected by the policy. “The government should have engaged Zimbabweans in dialogue before implementing such policies,” he asserted. According to Mathibela, this lack of consultation undermines the spirit of the land reform programme, which has been a defining aspect of Zimbabwe’s socio-political landscape since the early 2000s.

The government’s decision marks a major shift in Zimbabwe’s approach to land ownership, allowing farmers who received land during the land redistribution programme to sell or transfer their holdings for the first time. The policy change is seen as an attempt to inject flexibility into the agricultural sector and encourage investment. However, it has sparked concerns among those, like Mathibela, who view it as a potential departure from the principles that underpinned the redistribution of land from white commercial farmers to black Zimbabweans.

Mathibela fears that allowing land transfers could lead to the re-concentration of land ownership, potentially undermining the gains of the land reform. He warns that this could open the door for wealthy individuals or corporate interests to acquire large tracts of land, reversing the progress made in redistributing land to ordinary Zimbabweans. “This decision could bring back the inequalities that the land reform sought to address. It risks undoing the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle,” Mathibela added.

The government, however, has defended the new policy as a necessary step towards revitalising Zimbabwe’s struggling agricultural sector, which has suffered from years of low productivity, poor investment, and erratic weather patterns. Officials argue that allowing the transfer and sale of land could create opportunities for better land use, attract much-needed capital into agriculture, and stimulate economic growth.

Analysts note that the government is under pressure to balance the legacy of land redistribution with the need to revive an economy that has been grappling with hyperinflation, high unemployment, and food insecurity. The hope is that the policy will allow for better resource allocation, enabling those with the means and skills to develop the land more effectively.

Yet, Mathibela’s critique reflects broader anxieties within Zimbabwean society, especially among those who see the land as a symbol of the country’s struggle for sovereignty and self-determination. For many veterans of the liberation struggle, the land represents more than an economic asset—it is a hard-won victory that should not be compromised.

The policy shift has sparked debate within political and civil society circles, with some supporting it as a pragmatic approach to modernising Zimbabwe’s agriculture, while others see it as a betrayal of the principles of the land reform. Critics argue that by allowing the sale of land, the government may be opening the door to renewed land disputes and potentially undermining the social stability that has been fragile since the chaotic land seizures of the 2000s.

Mathibela’s stance could also have political implications, as war veterans have traditionally been a key support base for the ruling ZANU-PF party. His public criticism suggests that there could be discontent among war veterans, a group that has historically wielded significant influence in Zimbabwean politics. If discontent within this group grows, it could pose challenges for the government as it navigates the complexities of economic reform while maintaining political support.

As the debate over the new farm transfer policy unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government will address the concerns raised by stakeholders like Mathibela. The issue is likely to test the government’s ability to balance economic needs with the social and historical significance of land in Zimbabwe. With the nation’s agricultural sector at a crossroads, the outcome of this policy could shape the future of Zimbabwe’s land reform legacy and its path towards economic recovery.

For now, the controversy serves as a reminder of the deep-seated tensions surrounding land ownership in Zimbabwe, and the challenges the country faces in crafting policies that honour its past while preparing for the future.