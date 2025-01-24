‘Tumbwa’ scourge threatens agricultural productivity

Spread the love

FARMERS have raised concern over the abuse of drugs and toxic concoctions by farm workers, saying it negatively impacted agricultural production and productivity.

They have urged authorities to take drastic action against this vice.

Tobacco Farmer Talk (TFT) group administrator, Mr Phineas Mukomberenwa, is undertaking a survey to analyse the impact of illicit intoxicants (commonly referred as tumbwa in street lingo) on tobacco production in Zimbabwe and on society at large. Tumbwa is Shona name for little dogs (pups).

“In recent months, we have seen a disturbing trend threatening not just the tobacco sector but the very fabric of our communities. Tumbwa has infiltrated both rural and urban areas, luring many, especially the youth and middle-aged men, with its low cost and dangerously high alcohol content,” he said.

Two plastic bottles of tumbwa cost US$1. It is reported to suppress appetite, weaken the body, and cause extreme lethargy.

“It negatively impacts productivity as farm workers under its influence are sleeping long hours, unable to meet the physical demands of their duties and failing to deliver the results growers rely on. Beyond agriculture, the ripple effects of this brew are felt across society, tearing at the social and economic stability of rural households,” Mr Mukomberanwa added.

Agricultural operations depend heavily on a reliable and healthy workforce.

Mr Mukomberanwa believes that the Government must raise awareness by spreading the word about the dangers of tumbwa, engaging communities about the risks associated with illicit brews and cracking down on the production and distribution of these harmful substances.

A contributor in the TFT group, who preferred to remain anonymous, noted that the problem with tumbwa is that it is illegal and lacks approval from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ). The companies producing it are not registered as alcoholic beverage manufacturers, the contact information on labels is false and the alcoholic content is not accurately represented. Major retailers and registered bottle stores do not stock these products.

Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) chairman, Mr George Seremwe, echoed similar sentiments, saying the situation is worrying and needed to be nipped in the bud now.

“It’s a very big challenge as tumbwa is sold in farm compounds and strict control of who dwells there is crucial. Illegal squatters and those staying in compounds but not working on the farm are the conduits for the sale of the drug,” he said.

Mr Seremwe added that some workers arrive at work drunk, breaking machinery and harvesting unripe tobacco, which is difficult to cure and produces poor-quality leaves, ultimately affecting farmers’ income.

President of the Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT), Mr Victor Mariranyika said farm workers use both mobile and stationary machines, which poses serious dangers to intoxicated operators and their workmates nearby.

“Chemicals must be mixed and used according to calibrations and instructions. A drunken person has impaired vision and is not in control of their psycho-motor skills,” he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a musical gala and sports tournament held at Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) grounds in Murehwa recently, chief Mangwende urged youths not to abuse their bodies through the consumption of toxic and illicit concoctions and drugs. “We are here to address our communities over the negative effects of drug and substance abuse,” said chief Mangwende.

“Some of our young people’s health has been deteriorating over time because of noxious drugs such as tumbwa and another brand going by the name ‘musombodhiya.’ Drug and substance abuse is akin to refilling a petrol engine with diesel; it affects the engine. We urge our people to respect their bodies by not consuming poison under the guise of seeking to get drunk,” he added.

Source: Herald

