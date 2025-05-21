Tobacco season generates US$678million

Spread the love

TOBACCO has generated US$678,3 million since the marketing season commenced on March 5, 2025, following the sale of 220,6 million kilogrammes of flue-cured tobacco through both contract and auction floors.

This marks a 21 percent increase from the US$559,7 million realised from 159,3 million kilogrammes during the corresponding period last year.

The crop remains strategically important to Zimbabwe’s economy, ranking as the country’s second-largest single export after gold.

Deliveries to auction floors have continued to rise, with volumes averaging around five million kilogrammes per day.

According to statistics from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (Timb), by Day 51 of the season, at least 190,3 million kilogrammes worth US$641,5 million had been sold by contract growers, while 10,3 million kilogrammes valued at US$36,7 million were sold through auction floors.

The highest price recorded at the auction floors remains US$4,99 per kilogramme, while contract sales have reached a peak of US$6,30 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, 56,7 million kilogrammes of semi-processed tobacco, valued at US$350,6 million, have been exported to markets in the Far East, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania at an average price of US$6,18 per kilogramme.

The Far East continues to dominate as the primary export destination, importing 31,8 million kilogrammes of tobacco worth US$250,6 million at an average price of US$7,88 per kilogramme.

African countries purchased 10,2 million kilogrammes worth US$44,8 million at an average price of US$4,36 per kilogramme.

The Middle East imported 6,5 million kilogrammes valued at US$18,8 million, averaging US$2,89 per kilogramme, while the European Union bought 4,9 million kilogrammes worth US$26,8 million at an average price of US$5,43 per kilogramme.

Europe accounted for 714 800 kilogrammes valued at US$1,6 million at an average price of US$2,26 per kilogramme, while Oceania offered the highest price of US$8,45 per kilogramme, importing 28 560 kilogrammes valued at US$241 332.

Tobacco production has been on an upward trajectory since the land reform programme began at the turn of the century, with more smallholder farmers now cultivating what was once considered an elitist crop. There are more than 134 000 registered growers for the 2024/25 season.

Timb Public Affairs Officer, Mrs Chelesani Tsarwe, said the growth in tobacco revenue reflects several key factors.

“These include increased production volumes. For two seasons now, tobacco has been grown in Marula, Matabeleland South, marking a major milestone in decentralising tobacco production beyond the traditional growing provinces of Manicaland and Mashonaland East, West and Central.

“This expansion aligns with the national vision of inclusive development. The first sale of Naturally Cured Virginia (NCV) tobacco will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at the Atlas Agri contract floor in Marula, Matabeleland South, and the volumes recorded in Matabeleland are expected to contribute to the national total,” she said.

Mrs Tsarwe said that the improved quality of Zimbabwean tobacco continues to attract competitive international buyers.

“Efforts are ongoing to enhance transparency and efficiency across the tobacco value chain. Timb remains committed to ensuring the industry remains viable, inclusive and globally competitive,” she said. – Herald

