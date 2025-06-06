Tobacco sales reach 88percent of national target

Spread the love

TOBACCO sales are now 36 million kilogrammes shy of the national target of 300 million kilogrammes, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has revealed.

This comes as farmers have already started sowing seedbeds for irrigated tobacco for the 2025/26 season.

TIMB statistics show that by day 62 farmers had sold 264 million kg worth US$888 million. This is an increase of 39 percent from last year’s 188,6 million kg worth US$655,8 million.

Contract sales continue to take the bulk of the crop with 250,3 million kg valued at US$839, 3 million going under the hammer while 13,6 million kg worth US$49, 3 million were sold through the auction floors.

Meanwhile, farmers with irrigation facilities have started sowing tobacco while others are buying seed.

Kutsaga Research has since sold more than 345 000 grammes of seed with a potential to cover more than 70 000 hectares.

The earliest date for sowing seed is June 1, while the earliest date for transplanting is September 1. All seedbeds are also expected to have been destroyed by December 31 every year.

According to the TRB, as of Tuesday, a total of 345 325 grammes of tobacco with a potential cultivation area of 70 865 hectares had been sold to growers.

This is, however, a decline from last season when 455 690g with a potential to cover 91 138 hectares had been sold.

Seed sales have declined compared to the same period last season due to the late rains this year.

Kutsaga Research public relations and communications officer, Mr Tatenda Mugabe said tobacco seed sales had, however, started to increase.

“Some farmers are still reaping, while the majority are busy grading and bailing for delivery to auctions. Sales have started to surge this month, as farmers prepare for July 1 dryland tobacco sowing,” he said.

The country has enough seed in stock to last up to five years.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust president, Mr Edward Dune said farmers had already started establishing seedbeds.

“June 1 is the stipulated earliest date for planting. It is already business as usual for farmers with irrigation facilities, as they sow tobacco.

“The union is also working very closely with the plant quarantine branch within research to ensure sanity in pest and disease control country wide. Preparations for dryland crop are also advancing well,” he said.

Mr Dune, however, complained of side marketing and late payments by some contractors but was quick to add that corrective measures were being taken to bring sanity in the industry.

Tobacco production has been on the increase due to favourable prices and orderly marketing.

The crop, which used to be produced by a few farmers is now being produced by more than 140 000 farmers mostly from the communal and A1 sectors.

Tobacco is also now being grown in traditionally non-growing areas like Matabeleland South.

The crop used to be confided to Manicaland, Midlands and Mashonaland provinces.

Decentralisation has paved the way for tobacco farming in Matabeleland South.

This expansion empowers rural communities with income and employment.

TIMB together with Government and other stakeholders, has been working hard to improve the viability of growers, ensuring 100 percent compliance to regulations and ensuring sustainable tobacco production and good agricultural labour practices.

The quality of the crop is also improving, as many farmers acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to grow, cure and handle the leaf.

The tobacco industry has implemented several initiatives including training farmers to increase tobacco yields.