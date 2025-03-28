TIMB urges farmers to use registered transporters

Spread the love

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has urged farmers to jealously guard their bales by using transporters registered by the board to minimise theft of their produce.

In a statement on it X (formerly Twitter) handle TIMB, said by using registered transporters will not encounter 100 percent losses as they have goods in transit insurance.

A tobacco transporter’s permit costs US$150, while renewing it costs US$100.

A farmer using personal transport is still required to register with TIMB.

Some farmers lose their bales to robbers posing as transporters.

“Did you know that transporting tobacco in Zimbabwe without a permit is illegal? Avoid fines and delays, make sure your paperwork is up to date. Transporting your own tobacco? You still need a permit. Stay on the right side of the law and keep your tobacco moving smoothly.

“TIMB registered transporters come with Goods In Transit (GIT) insurance, giving you peace of mind. In the unfortunate event that your bales are stolen or damaged. GIT insurance will cover your loss. So use only TIMB registered transporters to protect your value crop,” said TIMB. – HeraldOnline

