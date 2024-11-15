Stakeholders converge on integrated water storage in the Shashe Catchment

Spread the love

A pivotal three-day workshop on advancing integrated water storage in the Shashe Catchment, a sub-basin of the Limpopo Basin shared by Zimbabwe and Botswana, convened from 8 to 10 October 2024 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The event was jointly organized by Dabane, an NGO working to establish sustainable water management in arid and semi-arid Southern Africa, and the International Water Management Institute under the CGIAR Initiative on NEXUS Gains.

This collaborative effort brought together stakeholders from various sectors to tackle the complexities surrounding water storage. Participants included representatives from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development; Department of Water Resource Development and Utilization; Zimbabwe National Water Authority; Meteorological Services Department; Botswana’s Department of Water and Sanitation; and the Limpopo Watercourse Commission, along with members of government extension services and academia.

Addressing water scarcity challenges

The Shashe Catchment faces increasing challenges posed by climate change, including water scarcity, drought, land degradation, and soil erosion. In response the workshop aimed to provide an update on the NEXUS Gains program and larger Limpopo Basin context, present research findings from research on water storage in the Shashe Catchment, discuss linkages to storage planning processes, and outline next steps for effective implementation. As NEXUS Gains works to minimize trade-offs and build synergies in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, a key focus area of the Initiative is broadening traditional approaches to water storage, shifting from larger ‘gray’ infrastructure to more inclusive and sustainable solutions.

“This workshop – and supporting activities undertaken over the last two years as part of the NEXUS Gains program – mark a significant step towards advancing integrated water storage in the Shashe Catchment,” said Eng. Gilbert Mawere, Director of the Department of Water Resource Development and Utilization in Zimbabwe. “The evidence generated from the research on water storage in Shashe Catchment has provided us with critical insights to transform water accessibility and management in our communities. We look forward to the minister’s consideration of Dabane’s proposal on upscaling sand dams, so that we can integrate sand dam storage options into existing government programs.”

Upscaling sand dams

Sand dams are effective for water conservation, especially in semi-arid regions. They can enhance water security, support agriculture, improve community resilience to climate change and reduce drought risks. They also promote sustainable land use and support local ecosystems. Including sand dams in policy frameworks can help ensure long-term benefits for communities and the environment.

Sergio Sitoe, Executive Secretary of the Limpopo Watercourse Commission, emphasized, “in terms of the sand dam responding to the community’s needs, it helps a lot. However, there is a need for further investigations to address issues related to river hydrology – upstream and downstream implications, as well as ecological and social impacts, including groundwater-dependent ecosystems. The NEXUS Gains program has provided critical evidence on the contributions of sand dams and other storage types to enable their integration into planning so that water scarcity can be better addressed in the Shashe Catchment.”

Emmanuel Manzungu, Professor of Water Resources Management and Irrigation at the University of Zimbabwe, highlighted the importance of attaching costs to sand dam construction to facilitate their upscaling and integration into government frameworks. “The research findings presented have been invaluable for planning these interventions effectively,” he stated.

In an era marked by increasing water scarcity, climate change, and unsustainable land use practices, the integration of innovative water management solutions into planning and relevant policies is crucial. Sand dams stand out as an effective and sustainable strategy for enhancing water security in semi-arid regions. Their incorporation into local and national planning and policy is not only worthwhile but essential for sustainable development.

Eng. Albert Manyeka, Provincial Head and Catchment Manager – Mzingwane at the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, underscored the need for contextual thinking in planning processes, and pointed out how evidence presented at the workshop can be utilized to guide more effective roll-out of sand dams in the future. For example, he noted that sand dams are best suited for areas with coarse sand, such as in Matabeleland South Province, rather than areas with fine or aeolian sand where they will be less effective.

Field trip and stakeholder engagement

On the middle day of the workshop, stakeholders visited three sites in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South Province to understand different water storage systems, including a sand dam, a horticultural garden fed by a borehole, and an open surface dam. The tour highlighted the effectiveness of sand dams in minimizing evaporation rates and leveraging water access for rural communities.

Ultimately, this workshop marked a significant step toward a more water-secure future for the Shashe Catchment, demonstrating the transformative potential of collaborative efforts and innovative approaches in water storage. In particular, the workshop highlighted the role of integrating sand dams into water storage planning and policy to expand local water supply and community resilience to water scarcity.

Bukiwe M. Sibanda is Monitoring and Evaluation/Communications Officer – Dabane Water Workshops.

This work was carried out under the CGIAR Initiative on NEXUS Gains, which is grateful for the support of CGIAR Trust Fund contributors: www.cgiar.org/funders This was first published here by the CGIAR.

