Southern Africa Eyes Relief from Drought as La Niña Looms

Harare,- After enduring one of the most severe droughts in over a century, southern African countries are poised to receive much-needed relief as weather patterns shift from El Niño to La Niña, promising better rainfall in the coming months.

The Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum announced in Harare today an increased likelihood of normal to above-normal precipitation from October through March across central regions including Botswana, central Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. This forecast was shared by Rebecca Manzou, director of the Zimbabwe Meteorological Services Department, during a recent climate forum.

This year’s drought, exacerbated by the El Niño weather phenomenon, has left a trail of agricultural devastation across the region. Farmers have reported the worst dry spell in decades, leading to significant livestock losses, a corn deficit of over 3 million tons, and soaring food inflation rates.

The United Nations World Food Programme has escalated its response, currently sourcing 290,000 tons of corn globally to mitigate the food crisis. This initiative marks the largest drought response effort by the organization in southern Africa to date.

In Namibia, the environmental impact of the drought has led to a controversial decision to cull wildlife in national parks to manage the dwindling resources. This measure aims not only to preserve the ecosystem but also to utilize the meat for feeding communities hit hardest by the drought.

Meanwhile, Zambia faces a critical electricity shortage, with Zesco Ltd., the state utility, predicting a major supply deficit due to reduced hydropower generation. The country, heavily reliant on hydropower, has already implemented power cuts of up to 14 hours daily.

The anticipated shift to La Niña conditions offers a glimmer of hope for recovery. Enhanced rainfall could rejuvenate agricultural activities, replenish water reserves, and potentially stabilize the region’s food and energy security. However, the transition period remains challenging as communities and governments continue to manage the ongoing effects of the drought.

This forecast, while promising, underscores the urgent need for sustainable water management and agricultural practices in the region to better withstand future climate variability.

