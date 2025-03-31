Seed Co Marks 85 Years with Commitment to Innovation and Climate-Smart Agriculture

Spread the love

HARARE – Leading seed producer Seed Co has reaffirmed its dedication to research and innovation in hybrid seed development, as well as expanding into new markets, in response to climate change challenges in Africa and beyond.

By Tina Musonza

The company made this announcement during its 85th-anniversary celebrations held in Harare recently. The event, themed “Keep Growing”, brought together over 200 guests, including stakeholders and industry leaders, to mark the milestone and discuss the future of agriculture.

Speaking at the event, Seed Co Group CEO Morgan Nzwere urged farmers across Africa to embrace Climate-Smart Agriculture to enhance food security and environmental sustainability in the face of shifting weather patterns.

“As Seed Co celebrates this milestone, we remain committed to shaping the future of agriculture by expanding into new markets, enhancing digital solutions for farmers, and developing next-generation seed varieties that withstand climate challenges,” said Nzwere.

He underscored the importance of innovation in bridging the gap between climate change and agriculture. “For us, growth is more than just expansion—it’s about impact. We have not only grown our footprint across Africa but have also continuously innovated to provide farmers with high-yield, climate-smart seed varieties tailored to different regions and farming conditions.”

Nzwere reiterated that Seed Co’s mission extends beyond its current achievements. “While we reflect on 85 years of success, we know the journey is far from over. With the support of our incredible farmers, partners, and stakeholders, we will continue to expand, innovate, and keep growing—because growth never stops at Seed Co.”

Seed Co Group Chairman Pearson Gowero highlighted the critical role of research in advancing agricultural practices. “We will continue expanding our reach, ensuring every farmer, big or small, has access to the best seeds. We will lead the way in agricultural innovation, developing smarter, more resilient seed varieties for future generations,” he said.

Guest of honour at the event, Ngobizitha Ndhuna, commended Seed Co’s longstanding contribution to Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and its impact on the broader global market.

“Seed Co’s 85-year journey is a testament to what is possible when vision, innovation, and resilience come together. From a single seed to a thriving agricultural empire, Seed Co has shaped the economy, empowered communities, and strengthened Zimbabwe’s place in the global agricultural landscape,” said Ndhuna.

Seed Co’s expansion beyond Zimbabwe began in the 1990s, with the company establishing itself in Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique. Today, it operates in over 20 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, and South Africa. By adapting to local agricultural needs, Seed Co continues to ensure that farmers have access to the best seed varieties suited to their specific climates and soil conditions.

