Rains restore good harvest hopes

THE recent widespread rainfall activity across the country has significantly improved crop conditions, particularly maize, raising hopes of a successful 2024/2025 summer cropping season.

In line with weather forecasts, the country received normal to below-normal rains in the October-November-December period, which resulted in some crops experiencing moisture stress.

However, the latest rains have brought relief to most parts of the country.

The Meteorological Services Department projects normal to above-normal rains that will be experienced up to March.

Significant rainfall was recorded in the past 36 hours, with Binga realising 130 millimetres (mm), followed by Matopos (35mm), Kadoma (33mm), Plumtree (32mm) and Gokwe (30mm).

Gweru recorded 21mm and Chibero 26mm, while both Zvishavane and Kezi received 19mm.

A few areas reported rainfall amounts below 15mm.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services (AARDS) acting chief director Mr Leonard Munamati told our Harare Bureau: “All districts have received significant amounts of rain. This has improved the condition of the early planted crops — those planted in October or November. Farmers must wind up planting because we are already behind time.”

Farmers have been urged to use the wet spell to “apply top-dressing fertiliser” using the split application principle, which involves applying the input in multiple stages throughout the growing season, instead of all at once.

The rains, Mr Munamati said, are expected to tail off in March.

“To date, over 1 448 684 hectares have been put under maize, alongside a combined 322 606 hectares of traditional grains and 85 000 hectares of tobacco. This year, the target for total crop area is three million hectares,” he said.

“The crop under irrigation is good and the crop where Pfumvudza principles were religiously followed, with good mulching and timeous weeding, is looking good.”

The Government, which targets to produce over 3,2 million tonnes of cereals to ensure national food security, has been capacitating extension services staff and ensuring early distribution of inputs.

Initiatives such as Pfumvudza/Intwasa and the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme, as well as interventions by the private sector and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, will significantly boost crop production this season.

Movement of inputs (seed and fertiliser) from suppliers to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and to wards has improved, with 64 percent of the targeted basal dressing fertiliser and 120 percent of the initially targeted maize seed having been delivered to various GMB depots.

At the same time, the Government has extended the deadline for tobacco seedbed destruction from December 31 to January 15, 2025. This is meant to allow planting by farmers involved in rain-fed dryland tobacco production.

The authorities have been emphasising that farmers must adopt good agronomic practices to maximise yields, including planting seed varieties that are specific to their agro-ecological regions.

Hope

AARDS provincial director for Matabeleland South Province Ms Shupikai Sibanda said the region is experiencing good rains.

“Farmers are actively planting and Pfumvudza/ Intwasa plots are 100 percent planted. All seven districts have received significant rainfall, filling dams and revitalising rivers,” said Ms Sibanda.

“Small dams are now at 60 percent full, with Masholomoshe, Magedleni and Silikwe dams in Gwanda North already spilling.”

She, however, said challenges being faced include limited conventional ploughing due to weak animals and inadequate tractors, particularly in A1 and A2 areas.

“Some major dams’ situation is still alarming because flows in big rivers were disturbed by alluvial gold panning that was being practised before the ban by the Government,” she said.

In Matabeleland North Province, emphasis was on the use of ultra-short-season varieties and drought-resistant traditional grains, while adopting climate-smart technologies.

“Weed control, through herbicide application, is crucial given the increased weed growth due to abundant rainfall,” said Matabeleland North Province Aards director, Mr Thulani Ndlovu.

He underscored the importance of continuous pest scouting, particularly for the fall armyworm and timely top dressing for maturing crops.

Extension support

Aards director of training and information, Mr Sibangilizwe Dlodlo said agricultural extension officers were working closely with farmers.

“We established 35,000 farmer field schools, where every agricultural extension officer conducts training weekly. Now, the training focus is on agronomic practices that should be followed by farmers, from planting up to crop maturity,” said Mr Dlodlo.

For good yields, he said, farmers should stick to short-season varieties in Natural Regions One and Two, where a crop’s maturity can be reached in less than 120 days.

“In Natural Regions Three, Four and Five, farmers had to plant short-season traditional grain crops that mature early and are drought-resistant. Early scouting for the fall armyworm is key to ensuring no grain is lost in the field,” added Mr Dlodlo.

Farmers in Natural Regions One and Two were encouraged to work on more maize plots and two plots of sunflower, sorghum, pearl millet, groundnuts, African peas or sugar beans.

Those in Region Three have been urged to focus on three mandatory maize plots and three of the optional crops, while Regions 4Four and Five are mandated to work on sorghum or millet plots, with an additional sunflower plot and two plots comprising African peas or groundnuts.

Each farmer received a free termite-control chemical, a water-retention enhancer, a post-planting herbicide for three plots and a grain protectant for post-harvest grain handling.

Good harvest

Farmers who spoke to our Harare Bureau said the rains and timeous distribution of inputs by the Government were key to potential good harvests.

“We are thankful for the support received. With expected good rainfall, I anticipate a bountiful harvest this season,” said Gogo Christine Gwenzi (79) of Nyakurimwa village, under Chief Mutasa.

“The timely distribution of inputs by the Government is a significant boon for farmers of advanced age like me, as many of us cannot afford to purchase them. We commend the Government’s efforts in expediting the distribution process to ensure farmers receive these essential supplies on time.”

Mr Renious Chiwenga (52) of Chimunhu village, Bikita, said the Government’s efforts to sustain families were greatly appreciated.

“We have managed to plant in time this year, which was not the case for previous years. We would get inputs late and fail to follow good agronomic practices as taught by experts,” said Mr Chiwenga.

Mrs Eurita Verengai from Masenda village in Mudzi, Mashonaland East province, said: “I have planted small grains only because these are the crops that thrive in our area. After last two seasons’ success, I am confident it will be more this season considering the good rains.”

Mr Tendai Mangudzi of Mhangura, Mashonaland West province, said Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a reliable programme.

“Since the inception of this scheme, I have been following everything I am told by our agricultural extension workers. The results have always been good. With these rains, I am positive of better yields because I have done potholing in my field to capture as much water as possible,” he said.

