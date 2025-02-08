Rainfall to return across Zimbabwe

Spread the love

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast widespread rainfall across Zimbabwe starting tomorrow, bringing relief after a prolonged dry spell that has affected many regions for the past two to three weeks.

According to the MSD’s daily weather update, areas including Gwanda, Matopos, Binga, Harare, Kwekwe, Marondera, Mutare, and Masvingo are expected to receive rainfall beginning Saturday. Other parts of the country will start experiencing significant downpours by Sunday as the wet spell intensifies into the coming week.

This return of rainfall has sparked optimism in farming communities, with hopes for a good harvest growing as water resources are replenished. Additionally, the improved rainfall is expected to benefit the livestock sector, which has faced challenges due to the recent dry conditions.

The MSD has urged farmers to take advantage of the rains to plant crops or apply fertilizers where necessary, as the country gears up for the main rainy season.

The announcement comes as a welcome development for most regions, particularly those that had been grappling with water shortages and the threat of crop and livestock losses. Farmers and residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts and make the most of the anticipated wet conditions.

Source – the herald

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...