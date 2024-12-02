Preparations for 2024/2025 Agricultural Season in Full Swing

Spread the love

HARARE – Preparations for Zimbabwe’s 2024/2025 agricultural season are well underway, with more than 50 percent of the inputs for the Presidential Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme already secured, a senior government official has revealed.

The government anticipates a productive summer cropping season, bolstered by forecasts of normal to above-normal rainfall. Preparatory activities include the distribution of seeds and fertilisers, liming, organic matter placement, mulch collection, and providing herbicides and pest control kits.

Focus on Climate-Proof Agriculture

Matabeleland South Deputy Director for ARDAS and Provincial Head of Agritex, Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, highlighted ongoing efforts to educate farmers about climate-resilient strategies.

“Serious farmers began field preparations as early as June,” Ndlovu said in an interview. “Given the current unpredictable climate conditions, we have advised farmers to adopt climate-proofing measures to ensure some level of productivity.”

Communal farmers remain the most vulnerable due to their heavy reliance on natural rainfall, he added. However, farmers with access to small-scale irrigation systems are better positioned, as their fields are prepared for planting soon after the previous harvest.

Challenges for Communal Farmers

For many communal farmers, adapting to climate change remains a significant hurdle.

Sithembinkosi Tshuma, a farmer from Tshakambeka Village in Umzingwane District, expressed concern about the changing weather patterns.

“This will be my second year without planting anything. It’s not that I’ve given up farming, but the conditions have become unfavourable. Climate change is real, and we as communal farmers are still struggling to adapt to this reality,” she said.

Government Support for Farmers

Acting Chief Director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services, Leonard Munamati, affirmed the government’s readiness for the season.

“We are prepared for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season,” Munamati said. “The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme aims to support three million rural farmers and 500,000 peri-urban farmers. This season, we are targeting 1.8 million hectares of maize, an increase from last season’s 1.7 million hectares.”

The government is also prioritising smallholder farmers, including those in communal areas, A1 resettlement farmers with six-hectare plots, and farmers in old resettlement schemes.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which focuses on small-scale, climate-smart farming techniques, continues to play a vital role in boosting agricultural resilience and productivity across Zimbabwe.

As preparations gather momentum, the government’s support programmes are expected to enhance food security and mitigate the impact of climate change on vulnerable farming communities.

