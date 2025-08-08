Peas market offers lucrative opportunities for Zimbabwean growers

The global market for peas continues to offer lucrative opportunities for Zimbabwean growers, the trade development and promotion body, ZimTrade, has said.

In its July newsletter, ZimTrade said the market is expected to grow as consumer preferences in the European and North American markets continue to lean towards plant-based and sustainable food sources as well as healthier food options. The green revolution, where consumers are now preferring sustainably sourced foods, stems from both health and environmental reasons. Health-conscious eating has gained prominence worldwide, with peas (mangetout and sugar snap) being sources of fibre, vitamins C and K, and folate, while being low in calories, fat, and sodium. This nutritional composition makes them a consumer favourite in the United States, Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and the UK. There is also a growing preference for sustainably sourced foods, and peas are one such example.

“The global market for peas offers diverse opportunities across continents,” said ZimTrade. “Europe remains the major potential customer for peas.”

According to Trade Map, global imports of peas stood at $463 million in 2024.

European countries imported $231,8 million worth of peas, over 50 percent of the global total. Major European markets include Belgium, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Notably, ZimTrade said Zimbabwean produce entering the Netherlands market enjoys quota-free and duty-free access under the Economic Partnership Agreement ratified under the Eastern and Southern Africa countries and the EU.

“In the Middle East, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Palestine represent growing markets with quite impressive purchasing power,” said the trade development body. According to Trade Map, the UAE imported $2,83 million worth of peas in 2023.

ZimTrade said sugar snap and mangetout are the two varieties that command demand and premium prices in the major markets.

“These markets value high-quality fresh and frozen varieties; however, they have strict certification and chemical residue level standards,” said ZimTrade. “Entry into these lucrative markets is reliant on complying with international standards. Global Gap Certification is mandatory for premium destinations with requirements on farm management systems, strict compliance with pesticide limits and regular audits by third parties.” The market access and premium prices justify the initial investment on certification. ZimTrade provides training on Global Gap Certification to groups of farmers.

The peak harvesting periods for Zimbabwean peas (mangetout and sugar snap) is from May to August. This enables producers to supply Northern Hemisphere markets during a period when their own royalhoki77 production declines. Zimbabwean producers have this as an advantage in the global pea market.

ZimTrade said post-harvest practices contribute immensely to success in export farming. The organisation said there is a need to invest in cold chain facilities, which are critical for maintaining the freshness of the product from the time of harvesting until it reaches the consumer.

“Establishing reliable transportation from farm to port/airport is also crucial to prevent costly delays, which may compromise product quality,” said ZimTrade. “Proper sorting and grading systems ensure consistency in product quality and helps the farmer command premium prices.” ZimTrade said another key to success in these markets is packaging, which must meet international standards and specific market requirements. – Herald