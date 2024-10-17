New Land Tenure Policy Targets Idle Land and Multiple Farm Ownership

Spread the love

HARARE—Zimbabwe’s new land tenure policy aims to expose multiple farm ownership and identify underutilized land, potentially benefiting over 250,000 individuals on the government’s waiting list, according to Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The government recently announced that beneficiaries of the land reform programme will now receive bankable, registrable, and transferable land tenure, marking a significant shift towards secure land ownership. This new framework is expected to provide farmers with enhanced security of tenure, allowing them to unlock the economic value of their land.

The land reform, initiated after 2000, aimed to redistribute agricultural land from the minority white farmers to the black majority, addressing historical social and economic disparities. However, the government has now placed an indefinite moratorium on issuing new 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits for agricultural land, signalling a transition from the original land reform process to a more structured system.

In an interview, Minister Ziyambi highlighted that Zimbabwe’s land has been viewed as a “dead asset” due to its limited economic value under the previous system. He emphasized that the new policy will have a substantial impact on economic growth by unlocking the full potential of the land. It also sets the stage for further land redistribution once the ongoing surveys are completed, and bankable tenure certificates are issued.

“This policy will expose instances of multiple farm ownership, idle land, and underutilized farms,” said Minister Ziyambi. “We will now be able to identify vacant land, ensuring a fairer allocation process with no room for corrupt practices. Those found owning multiple farms will be required to relinquish the extras.”

The new tenure framework is also designed to enhance the economic value of land held by indigenous Zimbabweans, allowing landholders to secure financing from banks—a challenge under the previous system where land was considered a non-collateral asset. The policy aims to protect beneficiaries of land reform from potential dispossession, addressing past instances where some vulnerable groups lost their farms to land barons.

“There were cases where some officials from the Agriculture Ministry withdrew offer letters and reallocated the land under the guise of replanning,” Ziyambi noted. “This new policy will put an end to such corrupt practices.”

He also dismissed claims that the land reform could be reversed, asserting that the new measures strengthen the government’s stance that land reform is permanent. “Surveying the land will resolve issues that arose under the old system, including corruption among some land officers and officials,” he added.

To coordinate the new policy’s implementation, the government will establish the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, tasked with ensuring improved security of tenure for landholders and maximizing the value of agricultural and urban state land. This initiative aims to drive inclusive economic development across Zimbabwe.

The new measures address key challenges facing Zimbabwean farmers, such as limited access to financing, lack of security of tenure, and threats to land ownership. Speaking at a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr. Jenfan Muswere, emphasized that the policy is designed to attract investments in agriculture and related value chains, including irrigation, dam construction, power supply, and rural road construction.

“The enhancement of economic value on land will help fulfill constitutional obligations tied to land reform,” said Dr. Muswere. “These efforts align with the government’s broader goal of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.”

With the new policy, Zimbabwe hopes to create a fairer, more efficient system for land allocation and management, fostering economic growth and addressing longstanding issues within the agricultural sector.

Source: Herald