Mwenezi citrus project targets export markets

GOVERNMENT and some private companies have launched the Makata Citrus Estate, which already has 250 hectares under orange trees, with the move set to boost exports.

The goal is to produce quality oranges for countries like China, the USA, Singapore, and Russia, with a target to produce two million cartons of oranges per day within five years.

So far, 130 local people have been employed at the farm, and an additional 1 000 jobs are expected as the project grows.

The estate uses water from Manyuchi Dam for irrigation.

“We would want them to enter into fruitful joint ventures because Manyuchi Dam can irrigate an additional 3 000 hectares.

“They are also planning to put a pack house from January onwards, so that this will be a centre for production. The Government would like to make this a special economic zone,” Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka said.

Plans are also underway to expand citrus and sugarcane farming on 19 000 hectares in Nuanetsi Ranch, Masvingo Province, with support from the Government and private investors.

“We have cleared land for 400 hectares, with 250 ha under oranges. By the end of the year, we should have 400 ha.

“All the labour here is from the local community and we will need more people as we expand the project,” said Makata Citrus Estate production manager, Mr Gift Gwararaoma.