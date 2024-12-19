Mnangagwa to Launch New Land Tenure Implementation Programme in Harare

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the imminent launch of the new Land Tenure Implementation Programme, a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s land ownership framework and boosting agricultural productivity.

The programme, which will be officially unveiled tomorrow, seeks to build on the achievements of the land reform process by addressing critical challenges related to land ownership, financing, and production.

In a statement released ahead of the launch, President Mnangagwa said, “Tomorrow, I will be launching the new Land Tenure Implementation Programme as we consolidate the gains of land reform. The programme is envisaged to bolster the land ownership model, enhance access to financing, as well as encourage production and productivity.”

The Land Tenure Implementation Programme is expected to provide clarity and security of tenure to landholders, enabling them to access loans and other forms of financial support more easily. This shift is anticipated to transform the agricultural sector, encouraging both small-scale and commercial farmers to invest in modern farming methods and expand their operations.

The government has emphasized that the programme is also designed to promote inclusivity, ensuring that all beneficiaries of the land reform programme, including women and youth, are empowered to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Key stakeholders in the agricultural and financial sectors have lauded the initiative, expressing optimism that it will address longstanding bottlenecks in the agricultural value chain.

“Access to financing has always been a major hurdle for farmers due to unclear land tenure arrangements,” said a representative of the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU). “We believe this programme will provide a solid foundation for the growth of the agricultural sector and, by extension, the national economy.”

Financial institutions are also expected to benefit from the clarity the programme will bring, as it will create a more predictable environment for providing loans to farmers.

The programme aligns with the government’s broader vision of achieving food security and self-sufficiency. By encouraging increased production and productivity, the initiative is set to reduce the country’s reliance on food imports and stabilize the supply of key agricultural commodities.

Analysts view the launch of the Land Tenure Implementation Programme as a significant step toward addressing the inefficiencies that have plagued Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector since the land reform programme was initiated.

However, some critics have called for transparency in the implementation process to ensure the initiative benefits all landholders equitably and avoids potential pitfalls, such as corruption and nepotism.

The launch of this programme marks a historic moment in Zimbabwe’s efforts to balance the gains of land reform with the need for sustainable economic growth. As President Mnangagwa takes the next step in consolidating the land reform process, many Zimbabweans will be watching closely to see how this initiative unfolds and whether it delivers on its ambitious promises.

The official launch ceremony will take place in Harare, with government officials, stakeholders, and representatives from various sectors expected to attend.

