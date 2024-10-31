Mnangagwa Stresses Justice in Land Compensation

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the long-standing issue of compensating former white commercial farmers for improvements made on redistributed farmland, while also emphasizing the need to ensure justice for the Zimbabwean people affected by historic land inequities.

Speaking at an event, President Mnangagwa highlighted the dual focus of his government’s approach: balancing compensation for displaced white farmers with the urgent call from Zimbabweans for land justice and redress. He pointed to the Elders Forum’s proposed study on the matter as a critical step in this process, noting that the government has placed “substantial value and significance” on the forum’s efforts to chart a course that acknowledges both historical grievances and the socio-economic realities faced by millions.

“While my Administration has been forthright in accommodating compensation of former white farmers in respect of improvements on the farms redistributed by the State, we cannot afford to ignore the cries of our people for justice,” Mnangagwa said. “Hence, the reason why the Government has placed substantial value and significance to the journey that the Elders Forum has embarked on through this proposed study.”

The remarks come as the government continues to work on implementing the Global Compensation Deed, a landmark $3.5 billion agreement signed in 2020 to compensate former commercial farmers for infrastructural developments such as dams, buildings, and other improvements made on their former properties. This agreement, however, does not cover land itself, which remains a sensitive issue in Zimbabwe due to the historical injustices associated with colonial land dispossession.

The compensation program is seen as a step toward restoring Zimbabwe’s international standing and addressing investor concerns over property rights. However, the initiative has stirred mixed reactions within the country, as many Zimbabweans, particularly those who were previously landless, feel that full justice should include addressing the generational impacts of land dispossession. President Mnangagwa’s remarks suggest a delicate balancing act as the government aims to pursue economic stability, international engagement, and social equity.

The Elders Forum, a council of respected senior figures, has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive study that will outline a framework for achieving justice in the land reform process. The study is expected to address both the socio-economic needs of local communities and the financial compensation obligations to former farm owners.

Land reform remains one of Zimbabwe’s most contentious issues, and this new effort represents the government’s ongoing attempts to address the complex legacy of colonialism while promoting economic growth and reconciliation. The journey to a solution, as highlighted by the President, is expected to be challenging, with the government looking to balance both domestic calls for justice and international expectations for property rights protection.

As the study by the Elders Forum progresses, the nation will closely watch how the government navigates these overlapping demands, especially as Zimbabwe prepares for renewed discussions with international creditors and seeks to attract foreign investment to rebuild its economy.

