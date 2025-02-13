“Mnangagwa Stands Firm on White Farmers’ Compensation”, Says Zanu PF Spokesman

Spread the love

HARARE – Zanu PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa has reaffirmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s commitment to compensating white farmers for improvements made on land acquired during Zimbabwe’s controversial land reform program.

Mutsvangwa’s announcement came during a press conference held this afternoon in Harare, where he emphasized that the government remains steadfast in its promise to address the long-standing issue of compensation.

The land reform program, initiated in the early 2000s, saw the redistribution of farmland from white commercial farmers to black Zimbabweans as part of efforts to address colonial-era land imbalances.

However, the program was marred by controversy, with critics citing its chaotic implementation, which led to a sharp decline in agricultural productivity and economic instability. While the government has maintained that the land reform was necessary, it has also acknowledged the need to compensate former farmers for infrastructure and other developments on the land.

Mutsvangwa stated that President Mnangagwa’s administration is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Global Compensation Deed (GCD), a landmark agreement signed in 2020 between the government and representatives of white farmers.

The GCD outlines a framework for compensating farmers for improvements made on the land, excluding the value of the land itself, which the government maintains is not up for discussion.

“President Mnangagwa will not renege on his promise to compensate white farmers for improvements on the land,” Mutsvangwa declared. “This is a matter of national importance, and the government is working diligently to ensure that the compensation process is fair, transparent, and in line with the country’s laws and international obligations.”

The Zanu PF spokesman’s remarks come amid growing concerns over delays in the compensation process, which has been hampered by Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic challenges.

The country is grappling with high inflation, foreign currency shortages, and a struggling economy, all of which have complicated efforts to raise the estimated $3.5 billion required for compensation.

Mutsvangwa, however, sought to reassure stakeholders that the government is exploring various funding mechanisms to meet its commitments. “We are engaging with international financial institutions and other partners to secure the necessary resources,” he said. “This is a priority for the government, and we are confident that we will fulfill our promise.”

The compensation issue has been a key point of contention in Zimbabwe’s efforts to re-engage with the international community, particularly Western nations that have imposed sanctions on the country. By addressing the compensation question, the Mnangagwa administration hopes to rebuild trust and attract much-needed foreign investment.

During the press conference, Mutsvangwa also took the opportunity to criticize opposition parties and what he described as “detractors” who he claims are attempting to undermine the government’s efforts. “There are those who seek to politicize this issue for their own gain,” he said. “But let me be clear: this government is committed to resolving the land question in a manner that benefits all Zimbabweans.”

Reactions to Mutsvangwa’s announcement have been mixed. While some have welcomed the reaffirmation of the government’s commitment, others remain skeptical, citing past delays and the country’s economic constraints.

“The promise of compensation is a step in the right direction, but actions speak louder than words,” said John Worsley, a representative of the Commercial Farmers’ Union. “We need to see tangible progress.”

Political analysts have also weighed in, noting that the compensation issue is not just an economic matter but also a political one.

“Resolving the compensation question is crucial for Zimbabwe’s international re-engagement efforts,” said political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya. “It’s a test of the government’s credibility and its ability to deliver on its promises.”

As Zimbabwe continues to navigate the complexities of its land reform legacy, the government’s handling of the compensation issue will likely remain a focal point of both domestic and international attention. For now, Mutsvangwa’s assurances have provided a glimmer of hope, but stakeholders will be watching closely to see if the Mnangagwa administration can turn its promises into reality.

The press conference, which appeared to have compensation as its central agenda, underscores the delicate balance the government must strike between addressing historical grievances and steering the country toward economic recovery. With the eyes of the world on Zimbabwe, the path forward remains fraught with challenges, but also opportunities for reconciliation and progress.

