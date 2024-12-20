Mnangagwa Launches Land Tenure Programme, Appoints Ally Tagwirei as Chairman

Spread the love

KWEKWE – In a move hailed as transformative by government officials but mired in historical and contemporary controversy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday launched the Land Tenure Implementation Programme at Precabe Farm in Kwekwe.

The initiative seeks to address lingering issues from Zimbabwe’s tumultuous land reform programme, while also aiming to enhance agricultural productivity, secure property rights, and boost financial inclusion.

The programme introduces bankable, registrable, and transferable title deeds for land previously held under 99-year leases, offer letters, and permits.

This development, according to Mnangagwa, is intended to foster investment, facilitate access to financing, and solidify the security of land tenure.

“The land reform programme is irreversible, and land remains the cornerstone of our economic growth. This system will encourage investment, enhance productivity, and enable farmers to secure loans to improve yields,” said Mnangagwa, aligning the initiative with his Vision 2030 agenda.

The new framework prioritises war veterans, women, and youth in the issuance of title deeds. A moratorium on issuing new 99-year leases and offer letters has been imposed to streamline the programme’s rollout.

Zimbabwe’s land reform programme, launched in 2000 under then-President Robert Mugabe, was marked by violent land invasions and the forced seizure of white-owned commercial farms. The programme aimed to redistribute land to the black majority, addressing historical injustices from the colonial era.

However, critics argue that the process was marred by corruption, cronyism, and poor planning, which led to a collapse in agricultural production and widespread food insecurity.

The lack of secure property rights has long deterred investment in Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, with banks reluctant to accept land as collateral due to unclear ownership structures. This new initiative seeks to address these challenges by introducing legally recognised and bankable titles.

Zimbabwe’s land reform also triggered a fallout with the international community, leading to sanctions from Western nations and the suspension of international aid. The government’s efforts to normalise relations and secure debt relief have been hindered by concerns over governance, transparency, and human rights violations.

In recent years, Zimbabwe has engaged in debt negotiations with multilateral lenders and initiated a compensation programme for dispossessed white farmers. The Land Tenure Implementation Programme is being positioned as a step towards rebuilding trust with global financial institutions and unlocking international funding.

The appointment of businessman Kuda Tagwirei as chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee has drawn criticism. Tagwirei, a close ally of Mnangagwa, is under international sanctions for alleged corruption. His leadership raises questions about the government’s commitment to transparency in implementing the programme.

During the event, Tagwirei presented title deeds to the first beneficiaries, including prominent figures such as former Cabinet Minister Dr Herbert Murerwa and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi. Critics argue that this reflects a tendency to prioritise political elites over ordinary farmers.

While government officials praised the programme as a milestone, sceptics remain cautious. The success of the initiative will depend on its ability to genuinely empower farmers, improve productivity, and address systemic corruption.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe challenged beneficiaries to use their title deeds responsibly. “This is an opportunity to revitalise agriculture and drive economic recovery. It must not be squandered,” he said.

As the ceremony concluded, President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of unity and hard work in achieving the country’s goals. He also extended festive season greetings, urging citizens to remain hopeful about the future.

While the Land Tenure Implementation Programme promises to resolve some of Zimbabwe’s longstanding land issues, its success will ultimately depend on how effectively it balances economic aspirations with the need for equity, transparency, and accountability.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...