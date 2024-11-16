Lands Minister Warns Against Illegal Land Invasions in Agricultural Zones

Spread the love

HARARE – Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Anxious Masuka, has issued a stern warning to land barons encroaching on land reserved for agriculture, emphasising that such activities are illegal unless authorised through formal procedures.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Online Agricultural College graduation ceremony on Friday, Masuka highlighted the growing concern over agricultural land near urban areas being targeted for illegal development. He urged urban planners to prioritise vertical expansion rather than sprawling developments that encroach on agricultural zones.

“There may be reported cases of some criminality on land earmarked for agriculture being illegally invaded by land barons. Policy on urban agricultural land is clear: unless there are formal and legal procedures with related line ministries to implement the conversion, such acts remain illegal,” said Masuka.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between government ministries to ensure that any changes in land use are lawful and transparent. “We always engage and liaise with other line ministries to ensure that everything done is legal and above board. Any act of criminality will be dealt with through legal means, and we expect people to respect land adjacent to urban set-ups reserved for agriculture,” he added.

Masuka also praised institutions of higher learning and vocational training centres for their role in advancing agricultural innovation and contributing to food security through research and technology.

“We applaud our institutions of higher learning and vocational training centres whose contributions in complementing the Education 5.0 policy have been realised through human capital development, research, and innovation,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of mechanisation, technological adoption, and continuous research in boosting agricultural productivity.

The event saw 46 students graduating from the Zimbabwe Online Agricultural College. During his address, Masuka proposed renaming the institution to the Zimbabwe Agricultural College to better reflect its mandate.

The Minister’s remarks come amid rising concerns over illegal land use, with the government reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding agricultural land as a critical resource for national food security and economic stability.

Source: Byo24 News

